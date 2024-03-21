Everything we know about Eminem's upcoming album

It appears Grammy-winning rapper Eminem is working on a new album that will most likely be delivered to fans this year. The announcement came through Dr. Dre, who has been a long-time collaborator and is also credited with discovering the rapper during his Slim Shady era in the late 90's.

Dre sat down for an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he said that Em is currently working on his next project, which will be released this year. He also mentioned receiving his Hollywood Star earlier this week, standing alongside Jimmy Iovine, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Cent, Big Boy, and the rest of his Interscope/Aftermath team.

Here's what we know about Eminem and his upcoming album

Em's new album would be the 12th studio album of his career. It would follow up on his 2020 project, Music To Be Murdered By, which debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200 charts, becoming the 10th consecutive album to achieve this target.

The rapper has been extremely reclusive about details surrounding a new project since MTBMB was released four years ago. However, he did return as a feature on Lyrical Lemonade's debut studio album, All Is Yellow, for the song Doomsday 2, which was released in January this year.

Doomsday 2 was one of the most talked about events since it saw the rapper return to his Slim Shady pockets, given the cut-throat rhymes and hard-hitting bars that Em incorporated, along with a touch of humor that led to the extreme virality of the song.

Many people found this new switch in Eminem's style to be not only reminiscent of his earlier music but also a possible hint from the rapper about what should be expected from the music that would follow Doomsday 2.

Although a new project from Em was speculated, Dr. Dre's appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live has officially confirmed that the Mockingbird rapper is set to release his 12th studio album this year.

Dr. Dre was also accompanied by fellow rappers Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent, who appeared halfway through the 28-minute interview. The rappers spoke about various topics, such as Dre receiving his Hollywood Star, possible future collaborations, past discography, the Super Bowl LVI halftime show, and more.

Eminem's album discussion began toward the end of the interview, around the 25-minute mark, when Jimmy asked the trio about the possibility of receiving new music from Em sometime soon. Dre responded by saying:

"Let me explain something, Eminem is working on his own album, which is coming out this year. I actually talked to him, and he said it was OK to make that announcement here on this show."

The Grammy-winning producer stated how Em prefers to keep details about the music he's working on "close to his chest." Although Dre mentioned that he's yet to hear the project, he said:

"He has an album coming out. I've got songs on it. It's fire, I'm actually going to hear the album for the first time tomorrow. He holds his music close to his chest. I haven't heard anything. I haven't even heard everything complete that I've done. But I'm going to hear it and he's putting out an album this year"

Eminem's new project will be delivered to all DSPs (Digital Streaming Platforms) via Aftermath Entertainment and Interscope Records.