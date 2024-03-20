Bryson Tiller announces new self-titled album & 2024 tour: Tracks, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Bryson Tiller is gearing up to return with a new self-titled album. This will mark his fourth studio album and is scheduled to release this April via RCA Records. The rapper also announced that he will be going on an album tour later this year.

Bryson took to Instagram to officially announce the album with a post that showcased the cover art for his upcoming album. The caption on this post read:

"Excited to announce that my self-titled album Bryson Tiller"

Bryson Tiller will be released via all major DSPs (Digital Streaming Services) on April 5, 2024, and will follow up on his previous project, Anniversary, which released back in 2020.

Everything we know about Bryson Tiller's self-titled album

Bryson has been releasing music consistently on SoundCloud for the past couple of years as part of his Slum Tiller mixtapes. These Volumes have been garnering significant attention and this pushed for the release of his first single Whatever She Wants, which dropped on all DSPs last month.

Although these mixtapes were released separately, it appears that a lot of his new music will dive into similar themes of relationships, love, success, wealth, and luxury. It is possible that the production of his new project will incorporate a blend of Trap, R&B, Rap, and Pop music elements, which seem to be a new sound Bryson has curated in his Slum Tiller mixtapes.

On March 12, Bryson announced an official "album release party," where he previewed his fourth studio album for an exclusive audience. The same was held on March 13 at The Highlight Room in Los Angeles, California.

On March 19, fans got a glimpse of the first look at the Bryson Tiller project when the Grammy-nominated artist posted an album trailer on Instagram. The trailer features a news presenter explaining the impact of being overly reliant on Artificial Intelligence and the many dangers of the digital world. The news program suddenly cuts off to show Bryson in a lab coat seemingly working on a yellow robot while on call with a woman.

The woman begins to panic as Bryson continues his experiment. She highlights sci-fi movies as a reason for him to stop his project since most films in this genre showcase how ideas don't work out as planned.

It's later revealed that the robot is a fully functional replica of Bryson that was invented to be superior to all previous versions he's created.

He also refers to this project as "BTAIV" (a possible acronym for Bryson Tiller Album Four) when he states:

"We did it. We finally fu*king did it. They counted this out for years man uh...Check him out though bro. He's perfect. I sure hope so cause this is version five. I thought version one was perfect and he wasn't. Can't wait for you guys to meet him."

The caption of his post confirmed that he's been working on this project for the past three years. The rapper also announced that he would be releasing the second single from the upcoming album soon.

Several hours later, he dropped a song titled CALYPSO on all streaming platforms. The rapper also released an official visualizer for this song on his YouTube channel.

Although Bryson has yet to unveil the final tracklist of the album, it is certain that Whatever She Wants and Calypso will be included as part of the record.

From dates to venues: Here's everything you need to know about Bryson Tiller's 2024 tour

Bryson Tiller announced an accompanying tour to go along with the release of his new project. The rapper is currently on his Slum Tiller world tour, which was announced back in January. The world tour sees Bryson performing singles from his SoundCloud mixtapes as well as previewing songs from Bryson Tiller in Australia, New Zealand, and Europe.

The latest tour extension was announced through a post on the rapper's social media account and the caption read:

"Bringing BTA back to the states after Europe"

The post confirmed that Bryson Tiller will be bringing his album tour to the States after wrapping up his world tour. DJ Nitrane is expected to make special appearances during the upcoming tour.

The tour, produced by Live Nation, will span 29 cities and will commence this May. The schedule for the same is provided below:

May 11, 2024 (Saturday) – Portland, Oregon, at Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds

May 12, 2024 (Sunday) – Vancouver, British Columbia, at UBC; Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

May 14, 2024 (Tuesday) – San Francisco, California, at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

May 15 (Wednesday) – Wheatland, California, at Hard Rock Live Sacramento

May 16, 2024 (Thursday) – San Diego, California, at Gallagher Square at Petco Park

May 17, 2024 (Friday) – Inglewood, California, at YouTube Theater

May 20, 2024 (Monday) – Phoenix, Arizona, at Arizona Financial Theatre

May 22, 2024 (Wednesday) – Denver, Colorado, at Mission Ballroom (Not a Live Nation date/venue)

May 24, 2024 (Friday) – Chicago, Illinois, at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

May 26, 2024 (Sunday) – Toronto, Ontario, at Budweiser Stage

May 28, 2024 (Tuesday) – Laval, Quebec, at Place Bell

May 30, 2024 (Thursday) – Boston, Massachusetts, at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

June 01, 2024 (Saturday) – Bridgeport, Connecticut, at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

June 03, 2024 (Monday) – New York, NY, at The Theater at MSG

June 06, 2024 (Thursday) – Washington, DC, at The Anthem

June 07, 2024 (Friday) – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Skyline Stage at the Mann

June 09, 2024 (Sunday) – Raleigh, North Carolina, at Red Hat Amphitheater

June 11, 2024 (Tuesday) – Charlotte, North Carolina, at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 12, 2024 (Wednesday) – Atlanta, Georgia, at Coca-Cola Roxy

June 15, 2024 (Saturday) – Hollywood, Florida, at Hard Rock Live

June 16, 2024 (Sunday) – Tampa, Florida, at Yuengling Center

June 18, 2024 (Tuesday) – Houston, Texas, at 713 Music Hall

June 19, 2024 (Wednesday) – Irving, Texas, at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

June 22, 2024 (Saturday) – Cincinnati, Ohio, at The Andrew J Brady Music Center

June 23, 2024 (Sunday) – Nashville, Tennessee, at Ascend Amphitheater

June 25, 2024 (Tuesday) – Indianapolis, Indiana, at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

June 26, 2024 (Wednesday) – Sterling Heights, Michigan, at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

June 28, 2024 (Friday) – Minneapolis, Minnesota, at Armory

July 5, 2024 (Friday) – Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at Milwaukee Summerfest (Not a Live Nation date/venue)

July 11, 2024 (Thursday) – Calgary, Alberta, at Calgary Stampede (Not a Live Nation date/venue)

September 21, 2024 (Saturday) – Puyallup, Washington, at Washington State Fair (Not a Live Nation date/venue)

Tickets and Pre-sale for Bryson's upcoming tour

Ticketmaster's official listing for Bryson Tiller's upcoming US Tour (Image via ticketmaster.com)

Fans looking to purchase tickets for Bryson Tiller's US tour can visit Ticketmaster's official website to either:

1) Register for the pre-sale

Fans can register for the pre-sale from March 20. This will include the VIP Package pre-sale, Official Platinum pre-sale, Ticketmaster pre-sale, Live Nation pre-sale, and Spotify pre-sale. Interested Fans will have to register for the same via ticketmaster.com.

2) General public sale

The general public sale will be conducted this Friday, March 22, and will begin at 10 am PDT. To be notified before the sale begins fans will have to register for the same via Ticketmaster.

Pre-orders for Bryson Tiller are currently available on iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube, and Amazon Music.