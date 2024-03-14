Dua Lipa announces her third studio album ‘Radical Optimism’: Tracklist, release date, & all you need to know

Recently, Dua Lipa took to social media to provide fans with an update on her highly anticipated third studio album, Radical Optimism, which is scheduled to be released on all DSPs (digital streaming platforms) this May.

On March 14, Dua posted a two-slide album update on her Instagram. The first slide is the official album cover art, which features her swimming along with a shark, with a caption that reads:

"MY 3RD STUDIO ALBUM OUT MAY 3RD 2024."

Dua's second slide confirms that the upcoming album will feature 11 tracks, which include the recently released training season.

Radical Optimism is set to be distributed on May 3, 2024, via Warner Records UK and Warner Music UK Limited to all DSPs. Dua has also updated her store for fans to pre-order the physical copies and merchandise for her upcoming album.

From Tracklist to Merch: Everything you need to know about Dua Lipa's upcoming album

As per her album announcement post, the following songs will be included as part of the official tracklist for Radical Optimism, where it appears that this will be a Dua Lipa solo project as nobody has been credited as a feature on this album.

End of an era Houdini Training Season These walls Whatcha doing French exit Illusion Falling forever Anything for love Maria Happy for you

An hour after Dua posted her album tracklist, she uploaded the official trailer for Radical Optimism to all her social media accounts, with a caption that read:

"Can't wait for this to be yours."

The Grammy-winning singer can be heard discussing the production, the album, and the meaning behind the term "Radical Optimism." She highlights how she wants all her songs to incorporate the feeling of optimism, especially in tough situations. She goes on to state:

"Radical Optimism. Thats exactly what we need in the world. It's been on the top of my mind, that's what I want to call the record."

As part of the rollout for Radical Optimism, Dua has released two songs along with accompanying music videos, which help fans get an idea of the kind of music her upcoming album will revolve around.

Dua Lipa released Houdini as the lead single for Radical Optimism last year on November 9, 2023, and it has since racked up over 300 million streams on Spotify. She then dropped the official music video for the song a day later, which has garnered close to 100 million views on YouTube.

The second single to be released from her upcoming album was Training Season, which hit streaming platforms on February 15, 2024. The accompanying music video was released on YouTube and has garnered over 13 million views since its upload. Also, Training Season has garnered almost 80 million streams in less than a month.

Merch and Pre-order for Radical Optimism

Dua Lipa's upcoming album has been uploaded to her store for fans to pre-order the physical copies (Vinyl/CD) before Radical Optimism releases this May. Other streaming sites where fans can pre-save the album include:

Spotify

Amazon Music

Apple Music

Deezer

YouTube Music

iTunes Store

TIDAL

Screenshot of Dua Lipa's official store where Merch bundles for 'Radical Optimism' are currently listed (Image via dualipa.com)

The associated merchandise currently listed on Dua Lipa's website includes a variety of album bundles along with solo artifacts, which gives her fans several options to pick from.

The following is the complete list of items (including prices) that are available for "pre-order" on her official website:

Radical Optimism Ultimate Bundle + Signed Insert (includes CD, radical optimism blue LP, RO Deluxe LP, cassette, and signed insert while stocks last) - $114.00

(includes CD, radical optimism blue LP, RO Deluxe LP, cassette, and signed insert while stocks last) - $114.00 Radical Optimism Fan Bundle (includes Radical Optimism CD, cassette, Radical Optimism LP of your choice, and signed insert while stocks last) - $62.74*

(includes Radical Optimism CD, cassette, Radical Optimism LP of your choice, and signed insert while stocks last) - $62.74* Radical Optimism Cassette Bundle (includes Radical Optimism Cassette, album in the format of your choice, signed insert while stocks last) - $33.78*

(includes Radical Optimism Cassette, album in the format of your choice, signed insert while stocks last) - $33.78* Radical Optimism Breast Logo Black Tee with choice of format (includes black tee and Radical Optimism album in the format of your choice) - $57.91*

(includes black tee and Radical Optimism album in the format of your choice) - $57.91* Radical Optimism Breast Logo White Tee with choice of format (includes white tee, Radical Optimism album in the format of your choice) - $57.91*

(includes white tee, Radical Optimism album in the format of your choice) - $57.91* Radical Optimism LP Bundle (includes Radical Optimism Blue LP, Deluxe LP, and signed insert while stocks last) - $83.25

(includes Radical Optimism Blue LP, Deluxe LP, and signed insert while stocks last) - $83.25 Radical Optimism Deluxe Colored LP (also includes a collectible 8-page book featuring lyrics and exclusive photos.) - $53.09

(also includes a collectible 8-page book featuring lyrics and exclusive photos.) - $53.09 Radical Optimism Blue LP - $33.78

- $33.78 Radical Optimism Lenticular CD (also includes a collectible 12-page zine featuring lyrics and never-before-seen photos) - $15.68

(also includes a collectible 12-page zine featuring lyrics and never-before-seen photos) - $15.68 Radical Optimism Cassette - $20.51

* These prices are subject to which artifact is chosen. Hence the price on Dua Lipa's website could be more than what is reflected here.

Screenshot of Dua Lipa's official store where Merch bundles for 'Radical Optimism' are currently listed (Image via dualipa.com)

Fans looking to purchase any of the above artifacts are met with a disclaimer that states all pre-orders for Radical Optimism will be "dispatched" in line with the advertised release date.

Dua's previous project, Future Nostalgia, debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 Album Charts as well, bringing Dua Lipa a Grammy win for "Best Pop Vocal Album" at the 63rd Grammy Awards.