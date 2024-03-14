A breakdown of Playboi Carti's latest release 'KETAMINE'

Playboi Carti has been on a run of singles lately, which all aim to build up to the release of his third studio album, I Am Music, scheduled to be released sometime this year. It will be distributed to DSPs (Digital Streaming Platforms) via Interscope Records, AWGE, and Opium Records.

On March 13, Carti released the sixth single from I Am Music, titled KETAMINE, on all DSPs. The new song was also released with an accompanying music video, uploaded to Opium's official Instagram handle (@opium_00pium), and features Carti and Ojivolta raging in a seemingly abandoned building.

KETAMINE finds Carti performing in his new "deep voice" style which has been noticed in all of his recent releases. The songs released so far include:

Different Day

2024

H00dByAir

Backr00ms (Feat. Travis Scott)

EvilJ0rdan

The most interesting aspect of his new song is an absolute lack of traditional song structure, where the record lasts less than two minutes and only features a single verse from Carti.

Breaking down the lyrics and meanings behind Playboi Carti's new single, KETAMINE

A better understanding of the lyrics and meaning can be gathered using the visual references from the music video to gain a deeper understanding of Playboi Carti's new style of music.

KETAMINE was produced by Ojivolta and Twisco. The song is a visually dark, sonically aggressive track, which majorly finds Carti flexing his wealth and luxury on critics and haters. The following themes were found prevalent in Carti's latest release:

Sex

Drugs

Gun Violence

Wealth

Luxury

Womanizing

Religion

Gang Affiliations

Disclaimer: The following review is rated EXPLICIT. Reader discretion is advised.

Verse analysis

Playboi Carti performing 'KETAMINE' along with Ojivolta in the official music video released to Instagram (Image via Instagram/@opium_00pium)

"You n*ggas don't love me, your b*tch wanna f*ck me / My t-shirt on, so I won't get ugly / She f*ckin' with a dime, I'm f*ckin' with a bomb / They think I'm Osama, woah, she think I'm off somethin"

The song begins with Carti immediately calling out haters for not supporting him and throwing shade at them, highlighting how it doesn't matter that they dont "love" him because their significant other will pick Carti if given the choice.

There's also a play on the terrorist, Osama Bin Laden, when Carti refers to dating an attractive woman as "a bomb".

"I'm f*ckin' with a bad lil' vibe, Molly all over her tongue / I'm 'bout to spot me a opp, I'm 'bout to spin their truck, woah (I said) / Momma, I got me a switch, we don't give a f*ck 'bout luck."

Carti continues to proudly exclaim about this new relationship, citing how their physical connection is stronger, especially when drugs are brought into the picture.

The rapper also references his street connections and affinity for violence when he states how, if he spots a target (opp), nothing would hold him back from shooting at their truck or engaging in a driveby.

"Ice on my body, I'm the coolest / Trampoline jump for a cougar / Jump out the jungle, go hectic / I'm leavin' that boy in the stool, uh."

Carti begins to flex his wealth and luxurious lifestyle in these lines, as he states that the amount of "Ice," which is usually a word used to define very expensive accessories (Watches, Chains, and more), is why he's the "coolest".

He highlights his willingness to physically engage with his opps when he references jumping out of the "jungle," which is a term used to identify the streets and the gangs that run them.

"She wanna f*ck for the moolah / P*ssy-ass n*ggas get lit up / That Pelle Pelle hold the Ruger / I was just layin' with your girl, huh."

Playboi then begins to highlight his wealth as the reason why many women wish to engage in physical relationships with him. He's also found flexing his fashion style and aesthetic for being different.

He also gives a shout out to the urban fashion clothing brand, Pelle, well known for their unique old-school leather jackets, which Carti has been found sporting a lot this year. Ruger, an American firearm manufacturer, is also used in conjunction with the same bar.

"She like bein' 'round my n*ggas / She T'd up, she not switchin' / G6 got me in here glitchin' / We're rich as f*ck, just listen"

Carti then states how the woman he's currently seeing would rather hang out with him and his crew, and would not "switch" on them since nobody is as "turnt-up" as him.

The rapper also references the drug "Gabapentin," which is used to treat pain relief and epilepsy, as the reason why he's been glitching. This could also be called out to the amount of money he's made in his career as a G6 is also a term used to reference the G650 Luxury Gulf Jet, which is priced upwards of 50 million dollars.

"This b*tch ain't got no vision / I'ma go ahead and give it to her / I just been feeling myself, I found Jesus, Christian Dior / Now the b*tch wanna f*ck on the gang, shit put a stain right on the floor."

This bar is interesting as Playboi Carti appears to distance himself from the Satanic rumors and imagery that have plagued his career over the past few years.

This bar highlights how he's no longer a cultist and has instead found Jesus Christ, while referencing the fashion brand "Christian Dior" for having the same name as the religion he has now accepted.

"Got me feelin' like Jason, chase, I'm switchin' lanes on these wh*res / Stop all that talkin', let's do it, you on the internet, boy, stop, boy / Move in the field with cleats and my jeans, I kill boys / Me and my n*ggas, we Gs, step on b*tches, we kick doors."

This bar finds Carti returning to the Gun and Gang violence he often highlights in his music. The reference to Jason could be a shout-out to Kanye West, who's seen wearing a "Jason Chase Hockey Mask" for most of the Vultures listening events and is also a part of the official album cover for Vultures 1.

Carti calls out the internet haters, stating that they only talk bad about him because it's easier to do so over social media. He urges them to physically confront him, noting that he won't hesitate to "kill" them, which most likely is a metaphorical example and not an actual threat to someone's life.

"I stay runnin' up checks and holdin' the knife, it's a sport / Sittin' with my blick, I got me a gang, I can't go to court, uh / N*gga tried to pop his pain, two in his brain, blow up the fort."

Continuing with his metaphorical example of murdering the people who talk down of him on social media, the final bar of the song finds Playboi Carti highlighting how all this drama doesn't affect his work, since he's constantly being paid for making violent music.

He does give a shout out to his crew for being his safety net and being the reason why he would never go to court, since they'd do all the dirty work for him. He states how if anybody steps up to him, Carti's gang would violently handle them by shooting them in the head and blowing up the place they reside.

Playboi Carti is expected to release his project in spring of this year but an official release date for I Am Music is yet to be announced.