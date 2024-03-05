"The culture vulture strikes again!": Drake teases potential collaboration with 4Batz coming soon

Less than 12 hours ago, Drake took to Instagram to share a story that suggested he's currently working on a collaboration with rapper 4Batz. The announcement came through a screenshot of his iPhone voice memo, where we can see the title is labeled as "Date @ 8 REMIX S5V6b."

The story was captioned with a tag to Drake's producer Noah James Shebib "40" and 4Batz's official Instagram handles as a hint that a potential remix between both artists is on the way.

Screenshot of Drizzy's story hinting at a potential 4Batz collaboration being in the works (Image via Instagram/@champagnepapi)

Many Drake critics appear to find the news of him collaborating with 4Batz as "expected," with one user referring to Drizzy as a "culture vulture."

This statement refers to past criticisms that cite the Toronto rapper as constantly trying to stay relevant by adopting flows and lyrics from the most hyped upcoming artists.

Netizen reacts to the potential Drizzy x 4Batz collaboration coming soon (Image via X/@nfr_podcast)

Netizens react to Drake x 4Batz remix coming soon

News publications on X have been heavily reposting Drake's story as this marks a significant chapter in 4Batz's career, who has officially only released three singles, of which act ii Date @ 8 has garnered over 75 million streams on Spotify.

Many fans were flooding the comment sections, showing their love and appreciation for this collaboration's potential. One user even appeared to state this upcoming record would top the Billboard charts. Here are some reactions to @nfr_podcast's tweet about the potential collaboration:

Some fans praised 4Batz for becoming as relevant as he has, with Kanye publicly saying Batz was his favorite rapper to now receiving a feature from Drake. One X user even cited how unbelievable it was that 4Batz is having such high success, stating how Batz has already "won."

A lot of the criticisms that 4Batz faced appeared to stem from allegations that he was an "Industry Plant." An Industry Plant is a term used to identify a musician or artist who seemingly blows up without any major music record label support but achieves commercial success through connections with major players within the industry, thus resulting in them being "planted."

Drizzy also faced significant criticism, with many alleging that collaboration with 4Batz was simply clout-chasing. One user even highlighted Drake as a "culture vulture" while praising the collaboration, stating how it was gonna be "fire."

As fans await to see what a collaboration between these two artists sounds like, neither Drake nor 4Batz has confirmed an official release date for the upcoming single.