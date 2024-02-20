A collection of Kanye West's unreleased music and leaks

Throughout the years, Kanye West has polarized the music industry with genre-defining albums and projects like 808s & Heartbreak and My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

With his latest collaboration project with Ty Dolla $ign, Vultures 1, Ye has successfully delivered his 11th No.1 album by selling over 146,000 units since the album was released on February 9.

A Kanye West goldmine: A list of Yeezy's leaked music, features, and more

Looking back at his career, there have been more than a few songs that have leaked online. Whether this was unplanned or intentional, these records still made their way to die-hard Kanye West fans and have been gatekept within their community for many years.

Here is a list of the most popular Kanye West leaks:

Can U Be (Feat. Travis Scott; 2:20 second clip)

This track first circulated in 2015 and was supposedly recorded backstage at Ye's Glastonbury set.

Can’t Look In My Eyes (feat. Kid Cudi; 2:20 second clip)

"Can’t Look In My Eyes" was reportedly a demo single recorded for Kid Cudi's 2014 album Satellite Flight: The Journey To Mother Moon.

The song samples Daft Punk's "Son of Flynn" and Michael Jackson's "You Rock My World."

City in the Sky (Feat. Ty Dolla Sign, Kid Cudi, Designer, The-Dream, Jeremih, and 070 Shake; 2:20 second clip)

City in the Sky is a leaked single from Kanye West's shelved 2019 project Yandhi which was almost entirely leaked online. The track's clip below only features verses from Kanye, Ty Dolla, and 070 Shake, with adlibs from Kid Cudi.

Alien (Feat. Kid Cudi and Ant Clemons; 1:35 second clip)

"Alien" is an unfinished song from Yandhi, which features mumbled vocal performances from a raw mix. It was first leaked on July 15, 2019.

Brothers (Feat. Charlie Wilson; 2:20 second clip)

"Brothers" was reportedly written for the premiere of BET’s drama series Tales. Some leaks of this song also appear to include verses from Ant Clemons and Chance The Rapper.

The Storm (Feat. Ty Dolla Sign, Kid Cudi, and XXXTENTACION; 3:14 second clip)

"The Storm" is one of the most popular leaks from Yandhi. This track was eventually added to Ye's ninth studio album Jesus Is King. It was renamed "Everything We Need", and it lacked XXXTENTACION's verse.

Love Me (0:43 second clip)

"Love Me" first surfaced in April 2023, as the demo version for "Too Easy" which appears on Kanye West's Donda 2.

Some Day We’ll All Be Free (2:07 second clip)

This song was reportedly made in a single day and was sent to Alex Jones, who released it exclusively on his website.

Flashing Lights Pt.2 (1:51 second clip)

This single was created as a sequel to "Flashing Lights" from Kanye's 2007 album Graduation. Ye produced a resampled version of this song, which he later gifted to the KPOP group JYJ.

530 (Feat. SWSH; 4:50 second clip)

The song was first previewed at the start of Kanye's documentary titled LAST WEEK, which was released on October 10, 2022. The track finds Kanye mumble rapping his verse with clear shots at Drake, Future, and Lil Baby.

Pablo (Feat. Travis Scott and Future; 0:45 second clip)

"Pablo" debuted during the Donda 2 album listening party in February 2022 and was one of the four songs to be initially available on Ye's Stem Player.

When Donda 2 was officially released on the Stem Player in March 2022, this song was temporarily available before being removed.

Happy (Feat. Future; 2:20 second clip)

"Happy" was first previewed during the Donda 2 album listening party in February 2022.

We Did It Kid (Feat. Migos and Baby Keem; 1:04 second clip)

"We Did It Kid" was first previewed at the Donda 2 album live stream on February 22, 2022. This song was later released, along with "Pablo," on Ye's Stem Player.

Future Sounds (Feat. Travis Scott; 2:20 second clip)

"Future Sounds" is a demo track that was left out of Kanye West’s 2021 album, Donda. A snippet of this demo, reportedly recorded in December 2019, was leaked online in August 2020.

This track was given to Travis Scott who released it on his 2023 album Utopia, with added features from Future and SZA. The track was renamed to "Telekinesis."

Never See Me Again (0:12 second clip)

Kanye West reportedly wrote this song after his mother passed away and envisioned "Never See Me Again" as being the final record he would ever release.

God Level (2:37 second clip)

"God Level" was produced during the recording sessions for Kanye West's scrapped project Yeezus II, which later morphed into his 2016 album, The Life of Pablo.

This song was reportedly leaked on July 18, 2019.

Skeletons (Feat. Travis Scott, The Weeknd, and Pharrell Williams; 5:28 second clip)

This song has been edited to include a message from Kanye West's mother Donda West, which was not part of the original leak.

Reportedly, "Skeletons" was an early demo for Travis Scott's 2018 album Astroworld but was released with Kanye's feature.

However, Kanye did re-use his entire verse for "Cudi Montage," a single from his 2018 collaboration project with Kid Cudi titled Kids See Ghosts.

Last Name (Feat. Ant Clemons; 2:20 second clip)

"Last Name" was created as part of Yandhi, where Kanye stated his intention to move away from his last name "West," since he claimed it was rooted back to his enslaved ancestors. This was also around the same time he decided to rebrand himself as "Ye."

The track was first previewed on Instagram in September 2018 and was later leaked, in full, in October 2019.

24 (Feat. Kaycyy and Sunday Service Choir; 2:17 second clip)

"24" was produced by Kanye West for Kaycyy, where he included snips from his Sunday Service Choir into the mix. This song leaked back in August 2021.

Drake performed a live rendition of this song during the Free Larry Hoover concert in 2021.

As of today, Vultures 2 will arrive on all streaming platforms in less than a month. Yeezy hopes to add to his current album run with Vultures 3 scheduled to release in March, later this year.

