"Such awesome souls": Fans take pride as BTS’ Suga, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Stray Kids’ Hyunjin and Felix get nominated for K-pop Icon 2024

BTS' Suga, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, and Stray Kids' members Felix and Hyunjin have recently been nominated for the Face of K-pop 2024 Awards, under the category of "Charity Ambassador of the Year." This news was released via ICON's official social media handles.

The nomination notes their thoughtful contributions towards making society a better place to live in. Suga and Jisoo, who have been in the K-pop game for a long time, have been recognized numerous times previously for their charitable activities.

The third-generation idols were joined by two members of Stray Kids, who are making significant contributions towards the betterment of society as well. Naturally, this is a proud moment for the entire K-pop community and not just for supporters of a particular group.

Suga, Jisoo, Hyunjin, and Felix's nominations for a charity award delights fans

K-pop celebrities Jisoo, Hyunjin, Suga, and Felix are among the nominees for the title of K-pop Icon 2024, which also carries the honor of being named "Charity Ambassador of the Year 2024." This award recognizes the philanthropic efforts and contributions of individuals within the K-pop industry, highlighting their dedication to making a positive impact on society.

One of the most significant aspects of this award is the opportunity for the winner to make a financial donation to a child in need. This act of generosity represents a tangible way for the recipient to directly impact the life of a young individual facing adversity.

Each nominee who has demonstrated a commitment to charitable causes in their own unique way is selected for this award. Jisoo has been recognized for her generous donations towards building schools in underserved areas, while Hyunjin reportedly supports programs aiding children with brain injuries.

Meanwhile, Suga's collaboration with foundations fighting childhood cancer and Felix's focus on providing psychological support to victims of domestic violence further exemplify their dedication to making a difference.

The voting lines have opened on ICON polls' official site, and one person can cast four votes in a day. Fans are urging each other to vote for their favorite artists, all the while praising the rest for their respective nominations.

The four artists Suga, Jisoo, Felix, and Hyunjin are an inspiration to many for their values of compassion and altruism. Fans believe their nomination for the title of "K-pop Icon Charity Ambassador" of the Year reflects not only their professional achievements but also their compassionate efforts to support those in need.

As anticipation builds to discover the winner of this prestigious award, the world recognizes the impact that the stars' philanthropy has on the lives of those in need. Some other artists nominated for their charity contributions are BTS' V, Jungkook and RM, BLACKPINK's Lisa, TWICE's Tzuyu, and G(I)DLE's Yuqi, among others.