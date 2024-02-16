Lalisa Manoban, often known as Lisa, the global phenomenon of BLACKPINK, continues to dominate headlines as she receives another nomination in 'The People Awards 2024,' affirming her position among the top 100 Thai people. The recognition comes after her triumphant win in 2022 for the same title, highlighting her enduring influence and impact.

On February 15, 2024, the official page of the Thai media outlet, The People (@thepeople_co), published a list of the 100 most influential people in Thailand as nominees for this award. For those who are unaware, Lisa is a native of Thailand who moved to South Korea in 2011 to make her debut as a member of the K-pop group BLACKPINK in August 2016.

The prestigious event is set to unfold on March 27 in the vibrant city of Bangkok, Thailand. The People Awards 2024 has "People Go Beyond" as the theme, honoring those who inspire others by going beyond the ordinary with their achievements, distinctiveness, and leadership.

As soon as Lisa's name appeared on the list of nominees, the supporters were filled with delight. A user on X, @_bratzdolIisa, wrote, "Deserve!" since they believed the singer deserved all of the accolades that she was achieving.

The occasion promises to be a grand affair, as the top 10 nominees out of the 100 will be honored during a live ceremony, solidifying their status as Thailand's pioneers for the year 2024.

Fans anticipate another victory as BLACKPINK'S Lisa is nominated again for The People Awards 2024

As stated by The People, the MONEY singer is on the list of 100 most influential figures in her country, Thailand, nominated for the "The People Awards 2024," in the "People Go Beyond," category.

The rapper's nomination is a testament to her consistent ability to captivate and inspire, not only through her musical prowess as a BLACKPINK member but also through her solo achievements and impact on a global scale. Her presence among the top 100 nominees highlights her as a symbol of excellence, reinforcing her influence beyond the realms of music.

Interestingly, March 27 also marks the singer's birthday, so it has an additional significance. Coinciding with her birthday and nomination, the upcoming event will be especially memorable for the artist and her fan base.

Fans went on to social media to congratulate the rapper:

On February 7, 2024, the Thai rapper and BLACKPINK idol launched LLOUD, her own artist management company. Alongside her bandmates, she had previously ended her exclusive solo contract with YG Entertainment and parted ways with the company.

On the work front, Variety magazine announced on February 13, 2024, that Lisa will be appearing in season three of HBO's The White Lotus.

