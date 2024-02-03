BLACKPINK's Lisa's look for the latest Bulgari BB Watch Campaign wins the internet: "She has that powerful impactful CEO vibes"

For the second time now, Bulgari and BLACKPINK's Lisa have come together to introduce a new Bulgari x LISA Limited Edition timepiece. The luxury Italian brand shared photos of Lisa attending their Miami showroom launched for LVMH Watch Week, wearing the new second BB watch. Bulgari stated,

"A sparkling reveal.⁣ Introducing the new Bulgari Bulgari x LISA Limited Edition timepiece. A timeless icon, this exquisite watch is meticulously crafted from steel and rose gold, featuring a bezel adorned with the Bvlgari Bvlgari engraving. The dial, illuminated by the brilliance of mother-of-pearl and diamonds, effortlessly encapsulates the iconic essence of LISA. A true reflection of her fearless nature and profound passion for elegance.⁣"

Blinks (the fandom name of BLACKPINK) are excited to see BLACKPINK's Lisa again for Bulgari and their second special collaboration. The first collaboration was a super hit among fans, and as expected, the second one has also caught people's full attention. Not only that, but the new visuals have also successfully positively impacted Lisa's fans. They are saying that Lisa's look at the Miami showroom is giving CEO vibes.

Fans are loving the new looks of Lisa for Bulgari (Image via @lalalalisa_m/Instagram)

People are obsessed with the new visuals of BLACKPINK's Lisa for the Bulgari BB Watch Campaign

BLACKPINK's Lisa is one of the most prominent Korean celebrities in the national and international markets. In addition to her talents and skills as a K-pop artist, she is famous for her visuals and unique style. Due to her reputation as one of the most fashionable K-pop artists, she has been associated with many high-end fashion brands.

Lisa has been the brand ambassador for Bulgari since 2020, sporting the brand's accessories and jewelry in various events. She has participated in the digital campaign of the brand’s signature Serpenti and B.zero1, showcasing her style and visuals. Her new look for the new second Bulgari Bulgari x LISA Limited Edition has also impressed many fans.

Netizens are saying that BLACKPINK's Lisa is the most gorgeous and best woman. Not only that, people are also complementing the new watch and saying that the watches that Lisa co-designed are beautiful and elegant. Here are some Instagram comments and X posts:

Fans are mesmerized by Lisa's new looks for the Bulgari BB Watch Campaign (Image via Sportskeeda/Instagram/@bulgari)

Bulgari x LISA Limited Edition will be available in two sizes, 23 mm and 33 mm. They will be available in limited quantities of 1,100 and 400 units for each.

While BLACKPINK's Lisa is busy being the brand ambassador of Bulgari, Celine, Mac, and Prada, rumor is she might appear in the next season of The Walking Dead. However, it is not official yet; it is just speculation.