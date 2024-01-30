BlackPink Lisa x Bulgari Limited-Edition watch collaboration: Everything we know so far

One year following the debut of the BlackPink Lisa x Bulgari watch, the luxury watch brand revealed a second collaboration with the international K-pop superstar, dubbed the “Blackpink Lisa x Bulgari Limited-Edition” watch.

The BlackPink Lisa x Bulgari Limited-Edition watch will be offered in two variations with different dial sizes, 33mm and 23mm, respectively. Both of these variants will be presented in limited quantities of 1,100 and 400 units for each.

Speaking about the partnership, Bulgari stated in the press release for the second watch in the Lisa series,

"The alliance between Bulgari and Lisa was a self-evident choice—both share an inherently visionary spirit. Lisa's modern take on the iconic piece shines through thanks to her choice and meticulous design of the bracelet of this brilliant, limited-edition watch. The artist’s favourite flower, the edelweiss, is engraved on the back case to personalize this collaboration.”

More details about the BlackPink Lisa x Bulgari Limited-Edition watch

In the center of Miami, during the glittering glamour of LVMH Watch Week 2024, Bulgari presents the second edition of its watch partnership with global brand ambassador and global Korean music star, Blackpink's Lisa, called "BlackPink Lisa x Bulgari Limited-Edition".

Crafted out of steel and rose gold, the watch features a striking rose gold bezel, a mother-of-pearl mosaic dial, and diamond hour markers. It is an ornamental timepiece that embodies a marriage of Bulgari's tradition with Lisa's fashionable ideas.

Inspired by Lisa's admiration for the Edelweiss flower and the breathtaking Alps, this watch is the successor to the rapper's storyline for her debut watch design, which came out in 2023. The wristwatch embraces Lisa's style while also mimicking the elegance of Bulgari's expertise.

The bezel of the timepiece is engraved with the Bvlgari double emblem, and the crown is made of rubellite with cabochon cuts.

There is a novel mosaic dial approach that was used to make the dial, which consists of white mother-of-pearl. This method involves carefully cutting and arranging 400 squares of mother-of-pearl, which allows each dial to be truly distinctive.

As hour-markers, there's a total of twelve diamonds that are sitting on the dial. This timepiece receives its power from a quartz movement, and it is finished off using a bracelet made of steel along with rose gold that features a folding clasp.

This watch, which is only produced in 1,100 units for the 33mm model and a total of 400 for the 23mm variant, has become a symbol of exclusivity due to its limited availability.

From January 28 to February 1, LVMH will be presenting the fifth annual edition of LVMH Watch Week. During this time, their six watchmakers Maisons will showcase their newest offerings to journalists and merchants from all across the globe. All of the brands will highlight their unique positioning and great expertise in their respective fields.

Bulgari, Hublot, TAG Heuer, and Zenith were the four LVMH watch labels that were present in Singapore for the 2023 season of the event. Gérald Genta and Daniel Roth, two legendary Maisons that have been resurrected under La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton, will also be present at this fifth season of the occasion.