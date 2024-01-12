Chen Fenwan x Hublot Big Bang Titanium Dragon watch: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Chen Fenwan x Hublot Big Bang Titanium Dragon watch, created to celebrate the Lunar New Year and the Year of the Wood Dragon, has been unveiled. This is an extraordinary collaboration between Hublot, a renowned Swiss watchmaker, and Chen Fenwan, a distinguished contemporary Chinese artist. It highlights Hublot's creative design and Fenwan's artistic proficiency.

The Chen Fenwan x Hublot Big Bang Titanium Dragon watch will have a limited release of just 88 units, a number chosen for its lucky connotations in Chinese culture. At a price of $29,500, this exclusive timepiece can be purchased directly from Hublot.

What to know about Chen Fenwan x Hublot Big Bang Titanium Dragon watch

The Chen Fenwan x Hublot Big Bang Titanium Dragon watch (Image via Hublot)

The Chen Fenwan x Hublot Big Bang Titanium Dragon watch holds cultural significance and boasts captivating aesthetics. The timepiece, which comes with a diameter of 42mm and a thickness of 13.8mm, has satin and polished titanium finishes on the casing.

The dragon motif adorning the dial is engraved in Fenwan's distinctive paper art style. This beast, presented in vibrant shades of fuchsia, white, gray, and indigo, comprises five layers. This multi-dimensional effect adds depth and character to the watch, making it a standout piece.

In a bold design choice, all hour markings have been omitted, leaving only Hublot's logo and a set of skeleton hands on the dial.

The watch is remarkably robust. It has water resistance up to 10 ATM underwater, and Hublot's own HUB1710 self-winding caliber can make it run continuously for up to 50 hours.

The Big Bang Titanium Dragon watch (Image via Hublot)

The timepiece has a rubber strap that mirrors the dragon scales pattern, enhancing its mythical theme.

Additionally, a plain gray fabric strap is included, offering versatility and a subtler styling option. This choice of straps allows the wearer to alternate between a bold or understated look, depending on the occasion.

Cultural significance and limited availability

The Big Bang Titanium Dragon watch (Image via Hublot)

The Chen Fenwan x Hublot Big Bang Titanium Dragon watch is more than a mere timekeeping device; it represents a cultural treasure. With a limited production run of only 88 units, it embodies themes of luck and wealth. Priced at $29,500, it is a lavish investment in the realms of both art and watchmaking excellence.

The limited-edition timepiece is a remarkable fusion of artistic creativity and Swiss watchmaking precision. Its distinct design, impressive functionality, and cultural importance make a bold statement.

The Big Bang Titanium Dragon watch (Image via Hublot)

The Chen Fenwan x Hublot Big Bang Titanium Dragon is a must-buy for individuals who have a deep appreciation for life's finer aspects. It would be a magnificent addition to any timepiece collection.