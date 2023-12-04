IWC Big Pilot’s Watch: Where to get, price and more details explored

IWC Big Pilot’s Watch has once again made headlines with its latest release. This new timepiece is a tribute to Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's beloved novella, "Le Petit Prince," continuing IWC's tradition of celebrating the famous French story. The watchmaker's dedication to merging literary art with horological craftsmanship is evident in this exquisite piece.

The IWC Big Pilot’s Watch stands out with its 43mm-wide case, crafted from the innovative 18-carat Armor Gold®. This material is known for its enhanced hardness and durability, adding both resilience and elegance to the watch.

The design is a harmonious blend of modern technology and classic aesthetics, reflecting IWC's commitment to excellence in watchmaking.

Launching as a limited edition with only 300 pieces available, the IWC Big Pilot’s Watch 43 Tourbillon Le Petit Prince is priced at a premium of $72,200.

It became available for inquiries directly through IWC, marking a special addition to any collector's ensemble. This release showcases IWC's ability to create timepieces that are not just tools for timekeeping but also works of art.

IWC Big Pilot’s Watch (Image via IWC)

The IWC Big Pilot’s Watch is a marvel in design and functionality. Its deep blue sunray dial pays homage to "The Little Prince" with a serene yet striking color. This calming blue is beautifully contrasted with 5N red gold-plated Arabic Numerals and hands. The inclusion of a tourbillon complication adds a sophisticated touch, enhancing the watch's appeal.

Illumination in low-light conditions is ensured by Super-LumiNova coating on the functional features. This thoughtful detail guarantees readability at all times.

Accompanying the dial is a classic brown calfskin strap, complemented by an 18-carat Armor Gold® folding clasp, balancing luxury with comfort.

Precision and Craftsmanship: Inside the Watch

Turning the IWC Big Pilot’s Watch over reveals the intricate craftsmanship of its caseback. It features a solid gold rotor, artistically showcasing "The Little Prince" standing atop an asteroid, reminiscent of the novella's iconic cover. This artistic touch adds a layer of storytelling to the watch.

The caseback also offers a glimpse into the high-end 82905 Manufacture caliber. Equipped with a Pellaton winding system fortified with ceramic components, this movement promises a continuous 80-hour run time, showcasing IWC's innovation in mechanical watchmaking.

History and Legacy of IWC

IWC, a brand that stands for precision and luxury, has a rich history in the world of watchmaking. Known for their meticulous craftsmanship and timeless designs, IWC watches have become a symbol of status and sophistication.

This latest addition to the IWC Big Pilot’s timepiece collection continues this tradition, following the art of storytelling with the precision of Swiss watchmaking.

The decision to dedicate this edition to "Le Petit Prince" reflects IWC's appreciation for classic literature and its influence on art and culture. It's this blend of history, storytelling, and craftsmanship that makes IWC a revered name in the world of luxury watches.

IWC Big Pilot Watch (Image via IWC)

The IWC Big Pilot’s Watch 43 Tourbillon Le Petit Prince edition is more than a timepiece; it's a tribute to the art of storytelling and the precision of Swiss watchmaking.

Available for inquiry at IWC, with a limited run of 300 pieces and a price of $72,200 USD, it is a significant addition to any watch enthusiast's collection.

This watch is not just about telling time; it's about wearing a piece of art that embodies the legacy of IWC and the timeless charm of "Le Petit Prince”.