5 Korean celebrities that took over Milan Fashion Week SS24 with their looks

Milan Fashion Week SS24, which took place from September 19 to 25, 2023, has introduced many fashion beauty brands that showcased their spring and summer collections. The front row of Milan Fashion Week SS24 was filled with the most stylish Asian celebrities serving their looks. Many famous brands like Gucci, Prada, Boss, Fendi, and many more were present showcasing their collection.

During this fashion runway show of Milan Fashion Week SS24, there were plenty of A-list Korean celebrities maintained their game of looking stunning for the spring-summer 2024. These Korean celebs are known as brand ambassadors representing many big brands.

For this event, we have shared a list of some of the top five Korean celebrities that caught our eye's attention.

Hwasa and many other Korean celebrities were spotted in the star-studded Milan Fashion Week SS24

1) NewJeans’s Hanni at Gucci

NewJeans' Hanni, under HYBE labels, was spotted inside the Milan Fashion Week SS24, invited by Gucci on their runway show. She was spotted wearing a cute white crop top with a long black leather skirt that suited her style. She was serving the look of her with white nail paints and blonde hair. She wore a different hairstyle, defined as being long from the back and short layers from the front of the face.

The K-pop singer was seen posing with Thai actress Davika “Mai” Hoorne at the Gucci show.

2) Ive’s Yujin at Fendi

Ive's Yujin, under Starship Entertainment, was spotted at the Fendi show during the Milan Fashion Week SS24. She sat on the front row, serving her look, which was all captured by the camera.

Yujin was spotted with a messy, shaggy mullet hairdo look that suited her well, wearing a long strap-sleeved dress with net lace on the end of the dress. She paired her outfit with long black heeled boots and a Fendi purse, bringing spectacular charm to her entire look.

3) Lee Min-ho at Boss

Lee Min-ho, the South Korean Hallyu actor, was spotted by the media sitting and serving looks at the front row of the Boss show at Milan Fashion Week SS24. He can be spotted wearing a white turtle neck sweater inside and a white oversized coat over it. It also reflected the Maison’s design codes.

A Malaysian influencer, Christinna Kuan, shared a post on her Instagram, sitting next to Lee Min-ho and posing for the camera.

4)MAMAMOO’s Hwasa at Diesel

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, the 28-year-old South Korean singer, was also seen serving her look for the Milan Fashion Week SS24, where Diesel invited her for their event show. This was her recent appearance after her new solo song.

For the event, she was spotted wearing a denim outfit. Her unique outfit was topped off with a blue handbag featuring the iconic Diesel logo buckle.

5) TWICE’s Sana

TWICE's Sana, a famous singer from the girl group brand under JY Entertainment, was seen arriving in a well-fitted baby pink one-piece outfit. Her outfit also had a collar, which suited her entire look for the day. The singer's makeup was light and subtle, with nude matte pink lipstick and rosy cheeks.

Sana was also spotted taking pictures with Emma Watson, and she seemed super happy and excited posing with the actress at the fashion show.

Milan Fashion Week SS24 was a glamorous event featuring a dazzling array of fashion beauty brands and collections for spring and summer. The front row was graced by stylish Asian celebrities, with Korean stars like Hanni, Yujin, Hwasa, and many more making a lasting impression. These brand ambassadors for top fashion houses like Gucci, Fendi, and Diesel showcased their unique styles, leaving an indelible mark on the runway.