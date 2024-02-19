On February 18, 2024, BTS member Jungkook's fans worldwide were overjoyed as he secured another major award – the Male Artist of the Year at the 49th People's Choice Awards 2024. This exciting event unfolded at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on a night filled with cheers and applause.

Simu Liu led the award show, making it even more entertaining. The 49th People's Choice Awards were broadcast live on NBC and E! News. For those who preferred the digital experience, the live stream was available on Peacock, an American streaming service owned and operated by Peacock TV LLC, allowing fans to witness the magic unfold in real-time.

Fans were overjoyed and filled with pride to see their favorite artist become the first Asian artist to ever receive this award.

"Well deserved": Fans cheer as Jungkook makes history with his PCA 2023 win

On February 18, the much-anticipated 2024 People's Choice Awards unfolded, and in a shining moment, BTS' vocalist secured the prestigious Male Artist of the Year accolade.

The Euphoria singer was nominated in four categories including Pop Artist of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, New Artist of the Year, and Collaboration Song of the Year (for his debut solo single Seven featuring Latto).

With this win, the singer-songwriter stands as the first Asian artist to clinch the 'The Male Artist' category at the People's Choice Awards, adding an extra layer of historical significance to this momentous achievement.

Fans took to social media to congratulate their favorite artists for securing yet another feat.

Top artists like Morgan Wallen, Bad Bunny, The Weeknd, Jack Harlow, Luke Combs, and Drake were also nominated in the 'Male Artist of the Year' category.

After winning The Collaboration Song of the Year at the 2022 People's Choice Awards for his song 'Left and Right' (Feat. Jung Kook of BTS), which he released in 2022 alongside Charlie Puth, Jungkook has now won two People's Choice Awards in a succession.

Even though he is currently serving in the military, the Golden Maknae is prominent in award shows globally. Next, Jungkook will be competing for four nominations at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, on April 1, 2024. The categories he is nominated for are 'Best Music Video,' 'Favourite Debut Album,' 'Kpop Artist Of The Year,' and 'Kpop Song Of The Year.'

With the release of his first single, Seven (feat. Latto), followed by his second solo single, 3D (feat. Jack Harlow), and his solo album, GOLDEN, Jungkook made his official solo debut in 2023. He went on to achieve remarkable success on numerous international charts and solidified his status as a true global pop star.