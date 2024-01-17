Fans trend “Jungkook came home” on X after his one word Weverse post following his military graduation ceremony

BTS' Jungkook recently reached out to the ARMYs to share an update. Amid the widespread attention being received by his bandmates RM and V, who were lauded as "elite trainees" from their respective military training centers, the maknae shared word on his own advancement.

On January 17, the Seven singer took to Weverse to post a message containing one word: unity. His one-word message soon went viral on social media, with fans trending the phrase “Jungkook came home.”

Fans react to BTS' Jungkook posting the word 'unity' on Weverse

On January 15, BIGHIT shared that BTS members RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook will have a graduation ceremony on January 16.

The South Korean military graduation ceremony is a formal event that marks the completion of basic military training for individuals entering the Republic of Korea Armed Forces. This ceremony is a significant milestone in the military service of conscripted soldiers and officers.

Outstanding soldiers receive awards and commendations for exceptional performance during their training. These awards cover areas such as marksmanship, physical fitness, leadership, and overall dedication.

Recently, BTS' RM and V received this kind of graduation for emerging as the elite soldiers of their training camp. Pictures and videos of them receiving their badges of honor are still trending all over social media. However, the golden maknae's graduation did not catch as much media attention.

The young idol decided to announce his promotion himself via Weverse. He posted a single word in Korean, "Dangyeol," which translates to "unity" in English. After deciphering the meaning, ARMYs learned that it is a salutation cry, which is used during a unit's graduation. This similar style of salute was also exercised by BTS' hyung, Jin, after his graduation.

This one-word post from the Standing Next to You singer let the ARMYs know that he has also graduated in rank, making them extremely proud. They were also delighted by the BTS member's return to Weverse. Since his enlistment on December 12, 2023, he has not taken to the platform to post anything. Seeing his recent post sent the fanbase in a frenzy, making them trend the hashtag "Jungkook came home" on X.

The meaning of this phrase simply was the GOLDEN maknae's official return to Weverse after more than a month. As a celebration of this occasion, ARMYs shared various messages and GIFs on social media.

Apart from Jungkook, V also posted on his private social media account after a long time. He shared the pictures from his recent collaboration with Harper's Bazaar Korea. It is safe to say that it was indeed a good day for the "Taekook" fans.