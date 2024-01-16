"What a beautiful moment": Fans in awe over BTS' Kim Taehyung and his parents’ interaction at the military graduation ceremony

On January 16, 2024, BTS' Kim Taehyung graduated from his five-week basic training as an elite military trainee. He was awarded a certificate to honor his latest accomplishment.

Soon, several videos and photos from the event went viral, showcasing the military graduation ceremony where fans couldn't stop swooning over V's buffed appearance.

In the videos, fans witnessed his interactions with his parents, considering it a beautiful moment. They expressed on social media that the viral videos featuring BTS' V and his parents were wholesome, and they couldn't get enough of it.

"His parents are so proud": Fans swoon over BTS' Kim Taehyung and his parents interaction

On December 11, 2023, BTS' Kim Taehyung and Kim Namjoon enlisted for their mandatory military service in South Korea, where every non-disabled male citizen is bound to serve for eighteen months in a department assigned to them.

Both Taehyung and Kim Namjoon were awarded the titles of military training elites for fulfilling the difficult requirements, and they were also provided with an award for their exceptional service during the five-week basic training.

In a viral video, fans could see Kim Taehyung being honored with a certificate by a military officer. As his parents arrived to take pictures with the idol, fans remarked how he radiated a smile showcasing his happiness with both parents present at the military graduation ceremony.

In the viral videos, fans observed that the Love Me Again singer's parents stood beside Kim Taehyung, and he left a huge smile. However, as his parents left his side after taking the picture, the idol stopped smiling and wore a straight expression.

After the videos went viral on social media, fans swooned over the Love Me Again singer's expressions, stating he smiled like a kid. They mentioned that his parents must feel proud of him. Fans also spoke about V's boyish and childish smile, expressing pride in the idol's latest milestone. They wished him a healthy and productive journey ahead in the military.

BTS' V is set to transfer to the Army Administrative School for his additional three weeks of training as he has opted for the Special Duty Team of the Capital Defence Command.