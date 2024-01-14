"Jin raised him well": Fans hilariously react as BTS Jungkook shares behind-the-scene of 'Standing Next To You' promotions sketch

BTS' Jungkook released a promotional sketch for Standing Next To You on January 13, 2024. In the latest video, the celebrity belts out several songs from his GOLDEN album, comprising the record's titular tune. HYBE Labels (previously BIGHIT MUSIC) has released the Standing Next to You promotional sketch video on its official YouTube channel, BANGTANTV.

Fans were thrilled over the latest release that lets him take a peak into the journey of the Please Don't Change singer and his odyssey as a solo artist. In the video, the 26-year-old singer makes a dad joke in Korean where his single 3D was written as "sseu ri di’ (쓰리디). This term sounds closer to another Korean term ‘sok-i sseu ri da’ (속이 쓰리다), which means "feeling sick" or "stomach ache."

Upon hearing the joke, the singer's crew and staff started laughing. The BTS ARMY humorously reacted to the particular clip from the promotional video sketch and tweeted, "Jin raised him well."

"Wonders existed in our times": ARMYs swoon over Jungkook's latest promotional sketch behind-the-scene footage

Other songs from his solo album GOLDEN, including Shot Glass Full Of Tears, Hate You, and 3D (with Jack Harlow), are also shown in the film as he practices them. The purpose of these practices is to prepare him for his subsequent performances in the United States, which include an event at Times Square, a guest spot on iHeartRadio, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and The Today Show.

The video also shows off the teamwork that Jungkook and those who worked for him put in to ensure that fans have a great time during these events. A creative evaluation is performed on each phase before finalization, including his performance at the TSX stage at Times Square and the backstage bits.

Insights into the real events are also provided via behind-the-scenes video, which shows the camaraderie of shows, interviews, and the general vibe as Jungkook entertains his admirers. It offers a glimpse into nearly every moment that precedes those important performances.

This behind-the-scenes video features a glance at Jungkook's choreography rehearsal for the song and encounters from recording the live rendition and other in-the-show experiences on set. Moreover, from his first solo studio album, GOLDEN, Standing Next to You is his third official solo single.

The twenty-minute film has BTS's Jungkook taking you behind the scenes of his rehearsal sessions for the campaigns that followed the advent of his first-ever solo album, GOLDEN. The video displays Jungkook's commitment to honing his Standing Next To You act, ensuring every move is performed accurately.

The BTS ARMY was delighted to see HYBE release the behind-the-scenes video of Jungkook's promotional journey of his debut solo album, especially when the singer was away due to his military obligations. Fans shared their favorite snippets from the video on X (formerly Twitter) and expressed their adoration for the BTS maknae.

Along with showcasing his fun-loving side, the video shows how much the GOLDEN singer enjoys each stage of the procedure, from engaging in lighthearted banter with his teammates during rehearsal to performing a last dance with grace.

Whether they are recorded performances eventually released in virtual reality or live performances, he contributes his creative energy to every facet. Fans may get a thorough look at the inner workings of the whole procedure with this promotional doodle.

Meanwhile, the BTS idol and vocalist behind GOLDEN has been serving in the military since December 12, 2023, and is reportedly returning in June 2025.