On April 28, The Tonight Show's host, Jimmy Fallon, released a video announcing recent news concerning the Presidents of South Korea and the U.S. In his speech, he stated that U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife have invited South Korea's President Yoon Yuk-seol and his wife Kim Keon-hee for dinner.

While the news was simple and direct enough, it was his comment following this announcement that had fans laughing.

After Jimmy Fallon addressed the significant news of the two powerful country presidents coming together, he added that Joe Biden wanted to meet the "most powerful people in South Korea." He then quipped that the POTUS wouldn't be able to do so since BTS was busy.

"Well guys this is nice, earlier tonight the Bidens hosted the president of South Korea and his wife for a state dinner at the white house. Yeah, Biden wanted to meet the most powerful people in South Korea but BTS was busy"

Needless to say, ARMYs loved the reference he made and flooded Twitter with posts about the comment's accuracy.

Fans shower Jimmy Fallon with praise after his iconic reference to BTS during his speech on The Tonight Show

After Jimmy Fallon's reference to BTS members hit the internet, fans flooded Twitter and other social media platforms, praising the host's rightful reference to the seven-member group.

Here's what the host's exact words were:

"Well guys, this is nice. Earlier tonight the Bidens hosted the president of South Korea and his wife for a state dinner at the white house. Yeah, Biden wanted to meet the most powerful people in South Korea but BTS was busy."

Since the context didn't necessarily demand or require him to mention BTS, fans were happy to see the host acknowledging the power and influence that the group has in their country.

The incident also showcased the great relationship that Jimmy and the BTS members shared. Additionally, fans also noted that Jimmy Fallon is one of the very few Western show hosts that the K-pop idols are comfortable with. The same is obvious enough with the group's consistent and constant reappearance on the show in comparison to other Western talk shows and interviews.

The fact bts choose Jimmy Fallon as the only host to promote despite in the past being guests in other American shows explain how Fallon was the only one who genuinely showed interest in their music and treated them with respect.

bts really love themselves some jimmy fallon

jimmy fallon saying that the bidens hosted the president of sk and his wife for a state dinner at the white house and they wanted to meet the most powerful people in south korea but BTS was busy

BTS only stayed in touch with Jimmy Fallon for a REASON yall lmao with all the hints that BTS has given us in regards to how theyre treated behind the camera… they definitely know what theyre doing

"but bts was busy" even jimmy knows he isn't the important one

Remember during covid Jimmy devoted a WEEK to them? Every night for a week they did games and songs and interviews from Korea? It's a 5 year relationship at this point. And it was sweet from their first appearance when Jimmy wore a Chimmy headband!

Exactly! fallon is honestly a very nice person from what i've seen. I saw an entire vid on how he treats his guests and it was such a big diff from those other hosts. he's nice, he's accomadating and fun. and he doesn't purposefully make his guests uncomfy for views

Lalita Gurung⁷ @LalitaG52625162 twitter.com/KnjMyLife/stat… 𝐬𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨 @KnjMyLife

Jimmy Fallon : Well guys this is nice, earlier tonight the Bidens hosted the president of South Korea and his wife for a state dinner at the white house. Yeah, Biden wanted to meet the most powerful people in South Korea but BTS was busy Jimmy Fallon : Well guys this is nice, earlier tonight the Bidens hosted the president of South Korea and his wife for a state dinner at the white house. Yeah, Biden wanted to meet the most powerful people in South Korea but BTS was busy 😭😭https://t.co/NxmMgptQLZ Facts Facts ✅ twitter.com/KnjMyLife/stat…

While fans were concerned whether the interactions between BTS and Jimmy Fallon would be reduced with the members taking a break to embark on solo careers, Jimin's recent appearance on the show proved otherwise.

Other than the great time that the two seemed to be having as the idol promoted his solo album, FACE, considering the fact it was the only Western talk show Jimin promoted at, talks volumes about their bond.

Thanks again to Jimmy Fallon for being a wonderful host for Jimin!

And this



BTS is the first k-pop group to top billboard albums chart in 2018, ever since they topped it with 6 different albums.

james corden seeing jimin and yoongi chose to go on the jimmy fallon show instead of his

Furthermore, with SUGA scheduled to appear on The Tonight Show on May 1 to promote his first studio album, D-Day, fans can't wait for more interactions between the BTS members and the host.

