"It's a Taekook thing": Fans cheer as K-media writes about BTS V & Jungkook's common love for Mak-guksu

Fans of BTS' Jungkook and Taehyung know their love for Mak-guksu. The fandom recently almost had a meltdown on social media after Naver News wrote an article about the two BTS members' mutual love for Mak-guksu on November 15, 2023.

ARMYs were on cloud nine when Naver News mentioned Jungkook and Taehyung's admiration of the dish in their article. They took to X, formerly Twitter, to say that the two idols should be made ambassadors for the dish.

Buckwheat noodles, or Mak-guksu, is a popular Korean meal made from buckwheat noodles and often served with vinegar, sugar, mustard, and sesame oil. The two BTS singers have often expressed their deep love for the dish during Weverse Lives or during interviews.

"Taekook slowly catches everyone in SK": Fans rejoice as other instances of Jungkook and V's love for Mak-guksu were highlighted by K-media

A fan account on X who goes by the name @taeguide, reported that Taehyung aka V did some research on the Mag-guksu restaurant in Gangneung before going there. He requested the restaurant owner to remove the bean sprouts (garnish) when he placed his Mak-guksu order. However, according to the fan account, instead of giving them a command, the idol supposedly did so in his kind and courteous manner.

However, the restaurant owner wished that BTS V would try the dish with the garnish as the restaurant was famous for its Mak-guksu with mung bean sprouts. However, the singer said that he didn't like the sprouts.

Fans took to social media to express their views and discussed how kindly BTS V requested what he wanted from the owner. Meanwhile, others said that the story reminded them of the Love Me Again singer-songwriter's Drive V-log which was released a year ago in 2022 on BANGTANTV. In the V-log, the singer had visited a restaurant to have lunch and was seen behaving extremely kindly with the staff.

A fan went on to call the idol a "sweetie" while another said that "Taekook slowly catches everyone in SK."

On the other hand, when Jungkook appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on NBC, Jungkook said that he loved to eat Mak-guksu. He said that he would love to make the dish for Fallon.

During a live show, Fifteen Nights Live hosted by Na PD on November 14, 2023, the director called BTS V to ask him what his favorite food was. At that time, he said that he loves Mak-guksu with perilla oil.

Jungkook also prepared the complete full Mak-guksu meal in front of his fans and conversed with them at the same time during a Weverse LIVE in August 2023. After the LIVE concluded, the Standing Next To You singer shared the entire recipe on Weverse so that his fans may try it too, warming the hearts of the BTS ARMY.

This made the BTS ARMY flood social media with tweets as one fan said that it was like the two idols' "coded word."

During one of his Weverse LIVE, the LAYOVER singer-songwriter mentioned that Jungkook often makes the dish for him. This made the BTS ARMY ecstatic as the revelation of the two singers' close friendship warmed their hearts.

Fans took to X to express their feelings about the two idols' love for the food.

During the MCountdown pre-recording event on November 15, 2023, Jungkook presented the ARMYs GOLDEN fragrances, which included 24-carat gold flakes. The perfume's scent is centered around the Tiger Lily, the idol's natal flower.

Fans and admirers seemed to be enamored by the scent and couldn't stop praising it, calling it a thoughtful and charming present.