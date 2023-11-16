"HE'S SINGING YES OR NO": Fans ecstatic as BTS Jungkook goes on a Weverse LIVE during his dance rehearsal

On Thursday, November 16, 2023, Jeon Jungkook of BTS fame surprised his fans as he came on Weverse LIVE in the middle of his dance rehearsal. However, the Weverse LIVE session lasted only 8 minutes and 47 seconds. The singer's blink-and-you-miss online session with his fans was so sudden, that only a small section of ARMYs were able to catch a glimpse of him.

One of those fortunate fans, @evilmaknae_, tweeted on Twitter (now X) and wrote,

"HE'S SINGING YES OR NO HELP."

The 26-year-old singer recently became the talk of the town following the release of his debut solo album GOLDEN, that comprised eleven English tracks. The album came out on November 3, 2023, and swept up several accolades in no time as tracks like SEVEN, 3D, and Standing Next To You clinched the top spots on several music charts.

"I missed it": The saga continues with Jungkook unexpectedly turning on Weverse LIVE, which many fans missed

The singer behind the widely successful solo album GOLDEN has been riding on the crest of consecutive triumphs as he established himself as a solo artist outside BTS by releasing his debut solo single SEVEN on July 14, 2023. The band, which had been the harbinger of the K-pop wave into the global scene, has taken a momentary break from group activities, owing to their military enlistments.

However, with solo endeavors, the members have kept their fans occupied and happy. Meanwhile, Jungkook, who recently returned from the United States after wrapping up promotions for GOLDEN, had been rehearsing for his M Countdown performance on November 16, 2023.

During his surprise LIVE—which he turned on before the M Countdown performance—he asked his fans to watch the show and look forward to his performance. The idol also sang Yes or No from his solo album during the LIVE, which made his fans leap with joy.

In addition, some fans expressed how this sudden Weverse LIVE reminded them of BTS member J-Hope, who used to come on LIVE during his dance rehearsals as well.

Dressed in an all-black outfit and a Mardi cap along with Balenciaga shoes, the singer delighted fans with his boyish charm. Furthermore, a fan in particular,@_pjmjjk_, thanked their stars by tweeting, "not jungkook live after jimin left from south korea."

ARMYs flooded Twitter (now X) as they gasped at the charming yet casual visual of the BTS maknae, while others expressed remorse over not being able to watch his LIVE and tweeted "I missed it."

Fans feel that Jeon Jungkook, the youngest member of BTS, has shattered the Korean-to-English threshold with his solo album GOLDEN. With eleven tracks that range from EDM and R&B to ballad, the 26-year-old singer established that he is here for the long run.

As soon as GOLDEN released on November 3, eight of the eleven endearing tracks grabbed the Top 8 spots on the US iTunes Chart, a feat that was never seen before. It was the first in the history of the iTunes Chart that eight songs from a single album by an artist ranked in the Top 10 in the United States within a few hours of its release.

Furthermore, Jungkook of BTS made history as he became the first K-pop soloist to have the highest nominations at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2023. The singer won Best K-Pop and the Best Song for SEVEN (feat. Latto) on November 5, 2023, at the MTV Europe Music Awards.