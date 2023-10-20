“My Taekook heart is beaming”: Fans emotional as BTS’ Kim Taehyung sings along with Jungkook’s cover of “To Find You” on his recent Weverse LIVE

Kim Taehyung aka V of BTS pushed the Bangtan fandom into a state of frenzy as he mentioned the special song Jungkook sings for him. On October 19, 2023, Taehyung came LIVE on Weverse to have a chat with his fans where he mentioned the song To Find You by Sing Street that Jungkook sings for him. This revelation shook the BTS ARMY as the fans went gaga over the duo.

A fan, @littlebomnal7 tweeted on X, and said,

"I need someone hold me. my Taekook heart is beaming."

Kim Taehyung can often be seen hanging out with his bandmate Jeon Jungkook from BTS. The duo's friendship has been admired by their fans for almost a decade now.

The two were even seen hanging out in September 2023 on Jeju Island accompanied by Jimin of BTS as well. However, this new information about their bond has made their fans quite emotional.

"He sings for us too": Fans joked that Jungkook sings for them as well and Taehyung isn't the only one

The BTS ARMY who is famous for their unique sense of humor and equation which they share with the seven boys didn't miss a beat to crack jokes about this. While some fans were heart-warmed when BTS V revealed that Jungkook sings To Find You for him quite often, others were already busy posting funny tweets about the subject.

A fan, @Afia_said_what, tweeted that Jungkook sings for the ARMYs as well, and Taehyung isn't the only one who is special. Meanwhile, @NeverWen123 expressed their thought by tweeting that it is almost criminal that the duo doesn't have a sub unit yet. Additionally, the hashtag "Taekook" trended on X, with over 10K posts and retweets.

Take a look at what other fans had to say about it.

Because of their strong relationship and connection, BTS ARMY has been requesting for quite some time that Taekook—an amalgam of Taehyung and Jungkook—become an official subgroup. During one of the brief Weverse LIVE by BTS' V on October 6, 2023, ARMYs enjoyed seeing him vibe to Jungkook's latest English single 3D (feat. Jack Harlow).

Fans of Taekook are enamored with the way both BTS members publicly express their admiration and support for one another's music and are hoping that they will eventually work together to create a subunit.

In the meantime, Jungkook's featured song TOO MUCH by The Kid LAROI was released on October 20, 2023, and the track has garnered massive laud and support from both the fandoms. Additionally, the track also features the famous UK rapper, Central Cee, who is popular for his track Spin.