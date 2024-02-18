On February 18, 2024, BTS' Jungkook's song Standing Next to You has won another accolade. The track, part of his solo debut album, GOLDEN, continues making new records, and fans expressed that they aren’t surprised.

The album's success placed the BTS star at the top in 2023 as the most successful "K-pop idol of the year," alongside his bandmate Jimin. The song's most recent record was to have surpassed 400 million streams on Spotify, becoming the fastest solo song by a K-pop soloist to attain the feat.

The Still With You singer now has three solo songs along with Seven and 3D to cross 400 million streams on Spotify.

"Legendkook": Fans praise Jungkook as 'Standing Next to You' breaks multiple records

The singer released his debut solo album GOLDEN on November 3, 2023, marking his solo voyage aside from being a part of the global phenomenon BTS. Even before the release of his debut solo album, the 26-year-old singer has been achieving feats daily and reigned at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with his pre-release debut single SEVEN (feat. Latto) from his album.

Marking an unprecedented achievement, Jungkook's debut album, GOLDEN, now boasts more songs surpassing 400 million streams on Spotify than the entire catalog of any other K-pop soloist. Remarkably, this milestone comes just 107 days after the album's release.

Additionally, the BTS vocalist has exceeded 600 million streams on Spotify in 2024, solidifying his position as the fastest K-pop soloist to achieve this milestone within a single year on the platform.

Fans praised him on social media for his remarkable achievements:

Furthermore, Standing Next to You has been on the Billboard Hot 100 for 14 weeks, making it the longest-charting solo song by a K-solo artist this decade.

GOLDEN, comprised of 11 tracks, draws inspiration from Jungkook's experiences as a solo artist. As of now, the album is the most listened-to K-pop release of January 2024. The album held the No. 1 spot on the Album Sales Chart when it was first released.

Jungkook and his bandmate Jimin have been serving mandatory military duty since December 12, 2023. All BTS members are anticipated to return to the spotlight by June 2025.