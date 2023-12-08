"Making history": Fans euphoric as BTS Jungkook's “Seven” becomes the first and only song by a K-pop soloist to surpass 1B filtered streams on Spotify

Jungkook of BTS and the artist behind the massively successful solo album GOLDEN made another record on December 8, 2023. The singer became the first and only K-pop solo artist to surpass 1 billion filtered streams on Spotify. His debut single as a solo artist, Seven, which featured the popular American rapper Latto, achieved this gigantic feat in just 145 days.

Fans of the megastar lavishly praised the 26-year-old singer and lauded him for "making history with his global hits."

Expand Tweet

For the unversed, on Spotify, a confirmed stream that was played by a person and not a bot is known as a filtered stream or charted stream. Unverified streams are the ones where the song plays have not been screened yet. Furthermore, "Bot-like" streams are subtracted from the total number of streams when counting filtered streams.

The Spotify charts, namely the Daily Top Songs and Weekly Top Songs charts, are populated with the songs based on this count. When a song is listened to for 30 seconds or longer on Spotify, one stream is counted on that particular track. Any streams that are muted within the Spotify app won't be counted.

"Organic King!": Fans laud BTS Jungkook for maintaining his winning and shattering records on Spotify

BTS' Golden Maknae, Jungkook, has been indomitable since his solo career took flight on July 14, 2023, with the release of Seven. His #1 hit song, Seven (feat. Latto), is now the fastest song to reach one billion streams on Spotify, breaking the record in just 108 days, as announced by Spotify on October 30, 2023.

Jungkook surpassed the 112-day mark set in August 2023 by Miley Cyrus's single Flowers. The song Seven has been formally included in Spotify's Billions Club, which is the official Spotify playlist including songs with over one billion plays. On October 30, Spotify shared the news via its social media accounts that the song by BTS' Golden Maknae became the fastest in Spotify history to reach one billion plays.

Expand Tweet

However, it is important to note that Jungkook achieved 1 Billion "filtered" streams on Spotify as of December 7, 2023. In layman's terms, filtered streams or chartered streams on Spotify can also be called "organic" streams or plays. Notably, BTS Jungkook is also the first Korean soloist and third Korean act to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 for a total of 29 weeks in a row for Seven on October 3, 2023.

Aside from marking such a historic feat, this is the first time in Billboard history that a Korean singer's single has charted for 29 weeks straight. Seven has been an indomitable force in the music world, sweeping awards and shattering music chart records. Hence, its latest Spotify achievement of amassing 1 Billion streams in 145 days, surpassing BTS' Dynamite, was expected.

Fans congratulated and hailed the 26-year-old singer from Busan as an "Organic King" and flooded Twitter (now X) with loving tweets and reposts.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Additionally, the song debuted at the top of the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts in July 2023, making Jungkook the first soloist from BTS to top both charts. He is also the second K-pop soloist after Jimin to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart and debut at No.1 with his song Seven.

BTS' record company HYBE announced in 2022 that the group would be taking a temporary break to let its members finish their required time in the South Korean military. Ever since HYBE has concentrated on assisting the bandmates in building their solo careers. Nonetheless, the K-pop septet has still been putting out post-breakout hits as a group like Take Two.

The band, with seven members: Kim Namjoon, Kim Seokjin, Min Yoongi, Jung Hoseok, Park Jimin, Kim Taehyung, and Jeon Jungkook, will come back as a group in 2025 after each of them completes their military duties.