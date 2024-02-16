On February 15, 2024, Jungkook from BTS earned the esteemed title of the fastest Korean soloist to exceed 600 million Spotify streams in 2024, securing his place in history.

Jungkook has been shattering records ever since making his solo debut with the wildly popular hit single "SEVEN," which featured Latto. One user on X praised the BTS vocalist, calling him "Godkook," as fans celebrated this momentous milestone on social media.

Expand Tweet

Spotify, a major streaming music platform, serves as a global stage for artists and their agencies to share songs and albums, holding a pivotal role in the international ranking of singers.

"HISTORY MAKER JUNGKOOK": Fans celebrate as the BTS vocalist smashes yet another record on Spotify

As of February 8, 2024, according to a post by @7BerryGloss on X platform, Jungkook claimed the second position among the Most Streamed K-Pop Acts on Spotify for 2024, boasting an impressive 500,385,696 streams. At that time, he trailed just behind his group, BTS, which secured the top spot with a formidable 512,252,903 streams.

However, a week later, marking a phenomenal shift, Jungkook has since surpassed his group, ascending to the pinnacle of the Most Streamed K-pop Acts on Spotify in 2024 with a whopping 600M+ streams. With this noteworthy achievement, he now leads the list with unparalleled streaming success. Fans took to X to congratulate him.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In November 2023, the "Still With You" singer dropped his first solo album, GOLDEN. As of now, the album is the most listened-to K-pop release of January 2024. The album held the No. 1 spot on the Album Sales Chart when it was first released.

GOLDEN, comprised of 11 tracks, draws inspiration from Jungkook's treasured experiences as a solo artist. Noteworthy additions include the Latto-assisted track "SEVEN" and the widely acclaimed song "3D" featuring Jack Harlow.

Crafted with vigilance, these 11 distinct tracks were written, produced, and arranged by a stellar lineup of music luminaries, such as Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, DJ Snake, and more. Jungkook's musical masterpiece not only breaks all prior records but also eclipses the achievements of fellow artists, setting a new standard in the industry

Jungkook's latest triumphs: Breaking records in style

As stated by an X user, @Daily_JKUpdate, as of February 13, 2024, Jungkook is the first and only K-pop soloist and the fastest K-pop act in history to reach 4.8 billion streams on his Spotify profile.

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, the BTS member's "Standing Next to You" has been on the Billboard Hot 100 for 14 weeks, making it the longest-charting solo song by a K-solo artist this decade.

Previously, the BTS member won a 2023 Billboard Music Award for the Top Global K-pop Song title with "SEVEN.". At the 2024 Golden Disc Awards, the album GOLDEN took home the Best Album (Bonsang) title, while "SEVEN" took home the Best Digital Song (Bonsang) title.

Jungkook and his bandmate Jimin have been serving their mandatory military duty since December 12, 2023. All BTS members are anticipated to return to the spotlight by June 2025.

Meet the man that a Peanuts character was named after HERE