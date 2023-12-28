“And we know they don't stop!”: Fans exhilarated as BTS’ song ‘Butter’ crosses 1.2 billion streams on Spotify

One of the most historic and game-changing songs by BTS, Butter, added another trophy to its bag by surpassing a wholesome 1.2 billion streams on Spotify. With this, it also became the group’s second song to achieve this feat after Dynamite.

Even on other streaming platforms like YouTube, this song is close to hitting the 1 billion mark. This achievement stands for the undeniable influence the track has had on every nook and corner of the world.

This incredible feat came along on December 28, 2023, just before the new year, giving another reason to the ARMYS to celebrate. One of the ARMY’s on Twitter congratulated the group in a unique way by turning one of the song’s lyrics into a message saying, “And they know they don’t stop.”

"Smooth like Butter" - Fans react as BTS' song achieves an incredible Spotify feat

As BTS continues to make history with their chart-topping hit, Butter, the South Korean septet has once again demonstrated its global appeal and unrivaled popularity.

Released on May 21, 2021, Butter quickly emerged as a cultural phenomenon, capturing audiences worldwide with its infectious beats, dynamic and delightful choreography, and the unmistakable charisma of the BTS members. Its success is not confined to traditional charts, but the song's astronomical streaming numbers on platforms like Spotify describe its impact.

This achievement on Spotify places BTS in an exclusive league, with the song joining the elite club of songs that have crossed the 1.2 billion stream threshold on the platform from world-renowned artists like The Weeknd, Eminem, Ariana Grande, Drake, Ed Sheeran, etc.

The track's universal appeal, blending catchy melodies with the group's signature flair, has propelled it to become a staple not only in the playlists of ARMY but also for listeners of other genres.

Talking about all of BTS’ songs, it became the third song to achieve this milestone after the group’s 2020 hit and their first-ever full-English song, Dynamite, and member Jungkook’s solo song, Seven.

Fans couldn’t stop appreciating this achievement, fully aware of the revolution it has been.

As Butter continues to make waves on streaming platforms, it reaffirms BTS' status as a global phenomenon with an everlasting impact on the music scene.

In the era of streaming dominance, BTS' Butter stands tall as a symbol of not just numerical success but also as a cultural touchstone, illustrating how music transcends boundaries and resonates with a diverse and enthusiastic audience worldwide that only grows passionate with time.

While BTS serves in the military in the current times, the fans ensure that their underrated songs scale heights and the higher songs reach even higher.