“KING”: Jungkook’s GOLDEN becomes the first K-Pop studio album to have 3 songs spend at least 100 days on Spotify global chart

On a momentous occasion, BTS' Jungkook's studio album, GOLDEN, has made history by being the first to have three songs that have each spent at least 100 days on the esteemed Spotify Global Chart. Standing Next To You, 3D, and SEVEN are the three songs that have accomplished this impressive feat. Being the first and the only Asian solo artist to do this, he now stands unchallenged in the genre.

Since making his solo debut with the widely-liked smash single SEVEN, which featured Latto, Jungkook has been breaking records. As fans rejoice on social media for this significant milestone, one user on X commented, "KING," praising the BTS vocalist.

"HISTORY MAKER JUNGKOOK": Fans celebrate as the BTS vocalist smashes yet another record with GOLDEN

In November 2023, BTS' Jungkook dropped his first solo album, GOLDEN. As of now, the album is the most listened-to K-pop release of January 2024.

The album has accumulated over 2 billion plays on Spotify alone, which is remarkable. However, in January 2024, it brought in an extra 331 million, making it the only K-pop soloist set to achieve the feat. The album held the No. 1 spot on the Album Sales Chart when it was first released.

As three of the eleven tracks from the album spent more than 100 days on Spotify Global Charts, BTS ARMY could not help but praise his status as a worldwide pop sensation. Fans took to X to say their congratulations.

The 11 tracks from GOLDEN are inspired by Jungkook's cherished times as a solo artist, including the Latto-assisted track SEVEN and the popular song 3D with Jack Harlow. With 11 distinctive tracks written, produced, and arranged by some of the finest names in music, including Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, DJ Snake, and others, Jungkook broke all previous records and surpassed all other artists.

Jungkook's latest triumphs: Breaking records in style

As stated by an X user, @Daily_JKUpdate, as of February 13, 2024, Jungkook is the first and only K-pop soloist and the fastest K-pop act in history to reach 4.8 billion streams on his Spotify profile.

Furthermore, the BTS member's Standing Next to You has been on the Billboard Hot 100 for 14 weeks, making it the longest-charting solo song by a K-solo artist this decade.

With 40,791,781 monthly listeners, the lead vocalist of BTS is presently ranked second among K-pop acts, with the highest monthly listeners peak on Spotify. This is slightly lower than his group, BTS, which currently has 45,810,287 monthly listeners.

Previously, the BTS member had won the 2023 Billboard Music Awards for SEVEN with the Top Global K-pop Song title. At the 2024 Golden Disc Awards, the album GOLDEN took home the Best Album (Bonsang) title, while SEVEN took home the Best Digital Song (Bonsang) title.

Jungkook and his bandmate Jimin have been serving their mandatory military duty since December 12, 2023. All BTS members are anticipated to return to the spotlight by June 2025.

