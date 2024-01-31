"KING OF RECORDS": Fans react as BTS' Jungkook becomes the 1st & only Asian soloist to spend 60 cumulative weeks on Billboard Hot 100 chart

BTS member Jungkook has once again demonstrated his musical prowess by spending 60 cumulative weeks on the Billboard Hot 100. He has become the first and only Asian solo artist to achieve this feat, which naturally makes him the first and only K-pop soloist to spend 60 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100.

Jungkook has been on a record-breaking spree since he debuted as a solo artist with the popular hit single Seven Feat. Latto. The title track, Standing Next to You, from his first solo album helped him reach this feat, as it rose two positions up to No. 85 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the 12th consecutive week.

It has left fans in excitement as they celebrate this memorable milestone on social media. A user on X praised the BTS maknae and said, “KING OF RECORDS."

“TOP SOLOIST JUNGKOOK”: Fans celebrate as the BTS maknae becomes 1st and only Asian soloist to spend 60 cumulative weeks on Billboard Hot 100

On July 25, last year, Jungkook's solo digital single Seven topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart within its debut week. The BTS maknae dropped his highly awaited album GOLDEN in November 2023, with the titular tune Standing Next to You.

Besides charting the title track on the Billboard Hot 100, he has spent 60 cumulative weeks on the chart, becoming the first solo Asian artist to achieve this. He is also the second K-pop artist overall, following his group BTS.

Furthermore, the album has also been receiving love from millions of listeners, as it spent its 12th week on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart at No. 58. According to fans, he has spent over seven months on the Billboard Hot 100 with different songs since Seven entered the chart.

As the 3D singer is currently serving in the military, fans showered him with compliments for adding more records to his name despite not being active.

The BTS member's Standing Next to You also saw a new peak on the Billboard Pop Airplay chart as it rose to No. 25 in its 6th week on the chart. Another song witnessed on the chart at No. 31 was TOO MUCH in collaboration with The Kid Laroi and Central Cee for its 14th consecutive week.

Jungkook's solo musical journey on Spotify

Now, Seven has spent 200 consecutive weeks on the Spotify Global Charts, surpassing over a billion streams on the music service platform. Standing Next to You also accumulated over 350 million listens on Spotify within 88 days of its release.

It has made him the K-pop solo act to grab the top 3 spots for receiving the fastest 350 million streams on the platform, besides Seven at No. 1 and 3D at No. 3.