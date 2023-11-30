"A revolutionary": Fans rejoice as Jungkook’s GOLDEN is named one of the best albums of 2023 by The New York Times’ pop music critic Jon Caramanica

In a resounding validation of BTS' Jungkook's musical prowess, his solo venture GOLDEN has secured a distinguished position as one of the best K-pop albums of 2023, as declared by none other than Jon Caramanica, the pop music critic at The New York Times.

The announcement was made through The New York Times's authoritative platform and marks a milestone for Jungkook, who has consistently proven himself a multifaceted artist. Released with much anticipation, GOLDEN has lived up to its name, capturing the attention and admiration of the devoted BTS ARMY and earning critical acclaim in the broader music industry.

Expand Tweet

The news soon went viral, and fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their happiness and to congratulate the idol. One user, @kookoobsessed, expressed his impact, saying, "Jungkook you will always be a revolutionary."

"The king is kinging," Jungkook gets recognized once again on the international level by a music critic

Jon Caramanica is an American journalist renowned for his discerning insights into the world of music in The New York Times. He has deemed BTS' maknae Jungkook's solo endeavor worthy of recognition among the best in the dynamic landscape of Kpop and international music.

The New York Times' acknowledgment is a testament to the album's musical richness, production quality, and Jungkook's distinctive artistry.

As fans rejoice in this accolade, it cements the star's standing as an influential figure in the global music scene. GOLDEN emerges as a testament to the artist's continuous evolution, showcasing his ability to resonate with audiences on a profound level.

Expand Tweet

His name was placed along with some of the other biggest names in the international music industry. Aside from Western artists, K-pop group LE SSERAFIM's UNFORGIVEN has also made the list. Jungkook and LE SSERAFIM are the only Korean artists to make the list. The other names included in the list were:

• Natanael Cano - Nata Montana

• Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

• Mandy, Indiana - I've Seen a Way

• Saint Levant - From Gaza, With Love

• Skrillex - Quest for Fire

• Uncle Waffles - Asylum

• Morgan Wade - Psychopath

• Morgan Wallen - One Thing at a Time

Fans reacted in joyous ways, with the Seven singer adding achievement after achievement under his hat:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

This placement was another official acknowledgment of the innate musical talent the BTS star possesses. Just a day ago, he was also announced in the "top 10" list of people with perfect pitches from around the globe. Music Grotto, a renowned instructional music site, announced the list. He was placed with renowned musicians like Mariah Carey, Celine Dion, Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Ariana Grande, and Charlie Puth.

This accolade from The New York Times is a personal triumph for Jungkook and a collective victory for BTS and their dedicated fanbase, emphasizing the group's impact beyond borders and genres. As the influence of K-pop continues to permeate the international music landscape, BTS maknae's GOLDEN stands out as a shining example of the genre's ability to captivate diverse audiences and garner critical acclaim from esteemed industry figures.