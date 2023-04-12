“Such an insane growth”: Fans celebrate LE SSERAFIM crossing 1 million stock pre-orders with UNFORGIVEN in seven days

LE SSERAFIM’s fandom, FEARNOTs, celebrated as YG PLUS officially announced that the group surpassed 1 million stock pre-orders on April 11, 2023, with its upcoming album UNFORGIVEN.
UNFORGIVEN marks the five-member girl group’s first full-length album since their debut in May last year. Fans left no stone unturned as they expressed their excitement about the group’s achievement and growth. They were also over the moon as the group managed to achieve this feat even before ringing in their first anniversary.
As per YG PLUS, LE SSERAFIM raked in 1.03 million stock pre-orders in the first seven days of tracking. This marks a massive step in the group's career as their previous album, ANTIFRAGILE, only accounted for 400,000 sales in the first week.
LE SSERAFIM show incredible growth as fans’ anticipation makes them cross 1 million stock pre-orders for UNFORGIVEN
April 11, 2023, seemed to be a great day to be a FEARNOT (LE SSERAFIM’s fandom) as the group recorded over 1 million stock pre-orders for their much-anticipated upcoming album titled UNFORGIVEN. The much-awaited album is scheduled to release on May 1, 2023.
Stock pre-orders are the number of album stocks that are produced prior to its release. This amount is determined by distributors and calculated using various factors such as market demand and the number of albums that are pre-ordered by fans.
In exact numbers, YG PLUS, a major distributor company, recorded LE SSERAFIM’s stock pre-orders to be 1.03 million at the end of the first week since pre-orders began. In comparison, the group’s debut album, FEARLESS, achieved 270,000 pre-orders, and their second album, ANTIFRAGILE, recorded 400,000.
FEARNOTs praised the five-member girl group’s hard work and showered them with congratulatory messages on social media to celebrate the 1 million stock pre-orders.
Twitter account @koreansales_twt, which counts physical sales, streams, music chart positions, and more, predicted that the group may surpass 2.6 million pre-orders as per Circle Chart.
The Circle Chart (formerly Gaon Chart) calculates the total number of shipments to distributors, irrespective of whether the albums are sold to consumers or sit on store shelves.
LE SSERAFIM releases first concept photos for UNFORGIVEN
As fans continued to celebrate this achievement, they were treated to the first set of concept photos titled BLOODY ROSE for UNFORGIVEN. The esthetic pictures with an almost post-apocalyptic vibe heightened fans’ expectations of the album.
Fans will also soon be treated to two more concept photos, a track sampler, a tracklist, a highlight medley, and two music videos, among other things. The album will be released on May 1, 2023.
Fans’ reactions to the teasers have been enthusiastic, and it seems that LE SSERAFIM is set to make more records with the sales for their upcoming album.
With nearly three weeks left before UNFORGIVEN is released, the K-pop fandom can't wait to see what the group has in store for them.