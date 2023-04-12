“Such an insane growth”: Fans celebrate LE SSERAFIM crossing 1 million stock pre-orders with UNFORGIVEN in seven days

LE SSERAFIM’s fandom, FEARNOTs, celebrated as YG PLUS officially announced that the group surpassed 1 million stock pre-orders on April 11, 2023, with its upcoming album UNFORGIVEN.

UNFORGIVEN marks the five-member girl group’s first full-length album since their debut in May last year. Fans left no stone unturned as they expressed their excitement about the group’s achievement and growth. They were also over the moon as the group managed to achieve this feat even before ringing in their first anniversary.

mila🌸 @milkkura39



UNFORGIVEN 1M PREORDERS

#LESSERAFIM_UNFORGIVEN

@le_sserafim LE SSERAFIM just dropped album trailer Burn the Bridge yesterday and WITHOUT concept photos and MV teaser, they had reached 1 MILLION copies within 1 WEEK PRE ORDER period!!! THAT'S SUCH AN INSANE GROWTH!!!UNFORGIVEN 1M PREORDERS LE SSERAFIM just dropped album trailer Burn the Bridge yesterday and WITHOUT concept photos and MV teaser, they had reached 1 MILLION copies within 1 WEEK PRE ORDER period!!! THAT'S SUCH AN INSANE GROWTH!!! 😱🔥UNFORGIVEN 1M PREORDERS#LESSERAFIM_UNFORGIVEN@le_sserafim https://t.co/MWYqihVy4o

As per YG PLUS, LE SSERAFIM raked in 1.03 million stock pre-orders in the first seven days of tracking. This marks a massive step in the group's career as their previous album, ANTIFRAGILE, only accounted for 400,000 sales in the first week.

LE SSERAFIM show incredible growth as fans’ anticipation makes them cross 1 million stock pre-orders for UNFORGIVEN

April 11, 2023, seemed to be a great day to be a FEARNOT (LE SSERAFIM’s fandom) as the group recorded over 1 million stock pre-orders for their much-anticipated upcoming album titled UNFORGIVEN. The much-awaited album is scheduled to release on May 1, 2023.

Stock pre-orders are the number of album stocks that are produced prior to its release. This amount is determined by distributors and calculated using various factors such as market demand and the number of albums that are pre-ordered by fans.

In exact numbers, YG PLUS, a major distributor company, recorded LE SSERAFIM’s stock pre-orders to be 1.03 million at the end of the first week since pre-orders began. In comparison, the group’s debut album, FEARLESS, achieved 270,000 pre-orders, and their second album, ANTIFRAGILE, recorded 400,000.

FEARNOTs praised the five-member girl group’s hard work and showered them with congratulatory messages on social media to celebrate the 1 million stock pre-orders.

icha³⁹ @kkurasier



cheers for our new achievement!



UNFORGIVEN 1M PREORDERS

#LESSERAFIM_UNFORGIVEN from 270k to 400k and lastly for their upcoming comeback, 1.03 million! le sserafim is surely growing every single day and also the fandom became more stablecheers for our new achievement!UNFORGIVEN 1M PREORDERS from 270k to 400k and lastly for their upcoming comeback, 1.03 million! le sserafim is surely growing every single day and also the fandom became more stable cheers for our new achievement! UNFORGIVEN 1M PREORDERS#LESSERAFIM_UNFORGIVEN https://t.co/pY4fnxyYEZ

📎⁷ @sseravmin LE SSERAFIM ONE MILLION PRE ORDERS I KNOW THATS RIGHTTTTT LE SSERAFIM ONE MILLION PRE ORDERS I KNOW THATS RIGHTTTTT https://t.co/DD4kvIWUHl

UNFORGIVEN🪽 @loficaii

UNFORGIVEN 1M PREORDERS

#LESSERAFIM_UNFORGIVEN LE SSERAFIM MILLION SELLERSUNFORGIVEN 1M PREORDERS LE SSERAFIM MILLION SELLERSUNFORGIVEN 1M PREORDERS#LESSERAFIM_UNFORGIVEN https://t.co/NH9IyeqAJH

nica; #teamsasha @rhnyratargaryen KOREAN SALES @koreansales_twt



Moreover, the 2nd Mini Album <ANTIFRAGILE> achieved a total of 620,000 pre-orders that lasted for about a month, and this new… in just 7 days as of April 10th, to be released on May 1st.Moreover, the 2nd Mini Album achieved a total of 620,000 pre-orders that lasted for about a month, and this new… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… #LE_SSERAFIM has surpassed 1.03 million pre-orders for their 1st Full Album #LE_SSERAFIM has surpassed 1.03 million pre-orders for their 1st Full Album <UNFORGIVEN> in just 7 days as of April 10th, to be released on May 1st.Moreover, the 2nd Mini Album <ANTIFRAGILE> achieved a total of 620,000 pre-orders that lasted for about a month, and this new… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/3qdMtkZ4GY LE SSERAFIM MILLION SELLERS BEFORE THEIR FIRST YEAR ANNIVERSARY???? OH MY GOD twitter.com/koreansales_tw… LE SSERAFIM MILLION SELLERS BEFORE THEIR FIRST YEAR ANNIVERSARY???? OH MY GOD twitter.com/koreansales_tw…

chin ᵕ̈ @slayzuha



LE SSERAFIM MILLION SELLER

UNFORGIVEN 1M PREORDERS

#LESSERAFIM_UNFORGIVEN

@le_sserafim Who did 1.03M album preorders in just 7 days? Iconic rookies indeed.LE SSERAFIM MILLION SELLERUNFORGIVEN 1M PREORDERS Who did 1.03M album preorders in just 7 days? Iconic rookies indeed.LE SSERAFIM MILLION SELLERUNFORGIVEN 1M PREORDERS#LESSERAFIM_UNFORGIVEN@le_sserafim https://t.co/ocsEoXBbVC

chin ᵕ̈ @slayzuha



LE SSERAFIM MILLION SELLER



UNFORGIVEN 1M PREORDERS

#LESSERAFIM_UNFORGIVEN

@le_sserafim



ANTIFRAGILE, THANK YOU! Fimmies cemented their status with their first comeback, after the ride they’ve been through. So proudLE SSERAFIM MILLION SELLERUNFORGIVEN 1M PREORDERS ANTIFRAGILE, THANK YOU! Fimmies cemented their status with their first comeback, after the ride they’ve been through. So proud 💙LE SSERAFIM MILLION SELLERUNFORGIVEN 1M PREORDERS#LESSERAFIM_UNFORGIVEN@le_sserafim https://t.co/HQPP3XnFTE

𝐋𝐂. @kt_sseul MY MILLION SELLER LE SSERAFIM



UNFORGIVEN 1M PREORDERS

#LESSERAFIM_UNFORGIVEN MY MILLION SELLER LE SSERAFIMUNFORGIVEN 1M PREORDERS ❤️ MY MILLION SELLER LE SSERAFIM ❤️UNFORGIVEN 1M PREORDERS#LESSERAFIM_UNFORGIVEN https://t.co/Nllm389PTY

Twitter account @koreansales_twt, which counts physical sales, streams, music chart positions, and more, predicted that the group may surpass 2.6 million pre-orders as per Circle Chart.

The Circle Chart (formerly Gaon Chart) calculates the total number of shipments to distributors, irrespective of whether the albums are sold to consumers or sit on store shelves.

LE SSERAFIM releases first concept photos for UNFORGIVEN

As fans continued to celebrate this achievement, they were treated to the first set of concept photos titled BLOODY ROSE for UNFORGIVEN. The esthetic pictures with an almost post-apocalyptic vibe heightened fans’ expectations of the album.

Fans will also soon be treated to two more concept photos, a track sampler, a tracklist, a highlight medley, and two music videos, among other things. The album will be released on May 1, 2023.

Fans’ reactions to the teasers have been enthusiastic, and it seems that LE SSERAFIM is set to make more records with the sales for their upcoming album.

With nearly three weeks left before UNFORGIVEN is released, the K-pop fandom can't wait to see what the group has in store for them.

Poll : 0 votes