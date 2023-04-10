“The cutest thing ever”: Fans react to LE SSERAFIM adorably running to BTS’ Jimin to ask for a comeback challenge

LE SSERAFIM’s Sakura and Kazuha had the opportunity to film BTS’ Jimin’s dance challenge for Like Crazy recently, and they took the chance to ask for the same in return.

On April 8, 2023, LE SSERAFIM posted a behind-the-scenes video of its members filming BTS’ Jimin’s Like Crazy and j-hope’s on the street challenge in HYBE’s gym. Sakura and Kazuha were selected for the former’s challenge while maknae Eunchae was selected for the latter’s.

Among the many adorable moments between the HYBE junior-senior interactions, fans specifically gushed over Sakura, Kazuha, and Jimin’s exchange. The trio had fun filming the Like Crazy dance challenge. After completing the challenge, LE SSERAFIM members got busy sharing their thoughts on camera about filming with their senior. They then noticed that the BTS singer was leaving the gym and ran towards him, screaming "Jimin sunbaenim."

This particular moment left many fans squealing in excitement as they found Sakura and Kazuha adorable. Similar was the case with BTS’ Jimin, as he first got on his knees and climbed down the stairs to properly talk to them.

LE SSERAFIM’s Sakura and Kazuha requesting BTS’ Jimin to film a comeback challenge leaves K-pop fandom in thrills

LE SSERAFIM and BTS’ fandoms, FEARNOTs and ARMYs, were in celebration when some of the members met to film the TikTok dance challenge for Like Crazy (Jimin’s solo track) and on the street (j-hope’s solo track).

It is as if the two groups' agencies knew that fans would love to see what went down while filming and decided to post a behind-the-scenes video of the same. The video was released on April 9, 2023, on YouTube, and by the next day, it had already crossed 1.2 million views.

As rookies, LE SSERAFIM members were naturally shy in front of the BTS’ Jimin and j-hope. One moment, in particular, stood out for fans, who saw Sakura and Kazuha running towards the Like Crazy singer to request a TikTok challenge with him.

LE SSERAFIM recently posted a promotional schedule for their upcoming album, UNFORGIVEN. The album will be released on May 1, 2023. It also marks the group’s first full-length album since their debut in May 2020.

As such, fans of both LE SSERAFIM and BTS loved the interaction between Sakura, Kazuha, and Jimin.

Meanwhile, Like Crazy is the title track of BTS’ Jimin’s first solo album, FACE, which was released on March 24, 2023.

For LE SSERAFIM, the entire month of April will pass in giving fans teasers for UNFORGIVEN. The group released an album trailer titled Burn the Bridge on April 10, setting a backstory of the concept. The video contains imagery of blood, bruised faces, burnt wings, etc., that signifies alternate universes - and the characters’ freedom.

UNFORGIVEN will be released on May 1, 2023, at 6 pm KST.

