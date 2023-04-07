“Jimin carry the whole industry”: BTS fans celebrate as Like Crazy singer’s historic Billboard No. 1 causes stock prices of Korean industry to rise

BTS’ Jimin recently made history by becoming the first K-pop soloist in Billboard’s 65 years of existence to top the Hot 100 chart with his title track Like Crazy, from his solo debut album FACE.

Previously, the singer had topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart as a member of BTS six times, starting with their pop-disco song Dynamite, followed by Butter, Permission to Dance, Savage Love feat Jason Derulo, Life Goes On, and My Universe feat Coldplay.

This marks his seventh Hot 100 achievement and the first one as a soloist. However, this has led to an unprecedented and unexpected impact on the stock prices of the Korean entertainment industry, causing it to rise.

BTS fans are proud of Jimin’s success which has brought good cheer not only to Bangtan but to the entire K-pop industry.

BTS’ Jimin’s Billboard success has surged HYBE’s stock prices to 11.43%

BTS’ Jimin’s historic Billboard Hot 100 success was extensively covered by Korean and international media as it was the first time a Korean soloist has topped Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Korean media outlets like The Korea Herald, The Korea Times, and Korea Economy TV reported that The Korea Exchange's data suggests that HYBE’s (BTS’ parent company) stock prices have risen to a staggering 11.43%. Not only HYBE, other entertainment companies from the Korean market have also seen an increase in their stock prices.

HYBE’s overall rise in stock prices has also impacted the Korean entertainment industry at large, and BTS fans are proud of Jimin’s Hot 100 achievement.

This is the highest stock price level HYBE has reached since June 2022, the month when BTS halted group activities to pursue their solo endeavors and fulfil mandatory military service. With BTS accounting for the biggest share in HYBE’s revenue, Jimin’s latest achievement has come as a breath of fresh air for the company’s investors and shareholders.

For those unversed, stock price refers to the current price billed on every share issued by a publicly-traded company. In simpler words, it is the amount of money the general public is willing to pay for the company’s value. If the value is high, the investors are more inclined towards investing in the company as well.

When BTS members went on a break, HYBE’s stocks dropped significantly as Bangtan members make up for the biggest share in the company. For the first time in almost a year, the company’s stocks have risen - all thanks to Jimin’s Billboard success.

Additionally, it affects the K-pop industry at large because BTS make up for 0.3% of South Korea’s economy and would have contributed $29.1 trillion to the South Korean economy between 2014-2023.

Three years ago in 2020, Big Hit Entertainment went public on South Korea’s KOSPI and, a year later, rebranded themselves as HYBE, an entertainment conglomerate with multiple labels functioning under it.

Going public in financial terms means making it available to the general public and investors, by selling shares of stock to raise additional capital.

HYBE’s stock price eventually closed at ₩205,000 Won, up 7.50% from yesterday.

BTS’ Jimin tops Billboard’s Artist 100 list

In addition to the historic Billboard achievement, the BTS singer also topped Billboard’s Artist 100 list. Furthermore, his debut solo album FACE ranked second on Billboard 200 with 164,000 album units sold.

The song Like Crazy and album FACE ranked atop several other notable Billboard charts - Top Album Sales, Top Current Album Sales, World Digital Song Sales charts, and World Albums.

FACE contains six unique and interesting tracks, including Like Crazy, the title track which will be available in two versions. The pre-release track Set Me Free Pt.2 was released prior to the album's release. Additionally, it includes the tracks Face-Off, Interlude: Dive, Alone and hidden track Letter.

