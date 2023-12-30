"This is where he belongs": Fans cheer as BTS Jungkook becomes the first Asian male act to rank on Billboard's 'One of the 100 Best Songs of 2023'

On December 29, 2023, BTS member Jungkook became the first Asian male artist to rank on Billboard's 'One of the 100 Best Songs of 2023' list for his summer smash hit single SEVEN featuring the American rapper Latto. The track was released on July 14, 2023, and debuted at the summit of Billboard Hot 100.

According to Luminate, SEVEN debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100 with 21.9 million streams, 6.4 million radio listeners, and 153,000 digital and CD single sales between July 14 and July 20, 2023. Hence, after ranking in Billboard's year-end list at No.55 as the first male Asian artist in history, fans were frenzied over the news.

This mega-hit, the BTS singer's first solo Hot 100 No. 1 song, features a highly relentless paramour played by Jungkook. Like the overly enthusiastic verses, the song's adult-only sing-along chorus, U.K. garage-inspired beat, and a wild, randy cameo verse from passionate Latto have prevailed as one of the top choices of music enthusiasts in 2023.

"FACT YOU ALL": Fans ecstatic as BTS' Jungkook creates yet another historic record with SEVEN

Tallying Jungkook Billboard history as a solo artist, the singer has reigned at No.1 with his debut solo single SEVEN (feat. Latto) for seven consecutive weeks on the Hot 100. Previously, the BTS singer's song Stay Alive spent a week at No.95 in February 2023, and Charlie Puth's song Left and Right, featuring Jungkook, peaked at No.22 in July 2023.

It is crucial to remember that BTS member Jimin's Like Crazy debuted at No.1 in April 2023, making Jungkook the second member of BTS to have a Hot 100 #1. Furthermore, BTS became among the few groups with the highest #1 leaders on the Billboard charts. It also became one of the prominent bands to have several band members bag No.1 hits on the charts.

BTS joined The Beatles, The Black Eyed Peas, Destiny's Child, and Genesis as the band boasting the highest number of leading hits on the chart as a group and as soloists. BTS has six Hot 100 No. 1s, while Jungkook and Jimin have one apiece.

Fans laud the SEVEN singer and congratulate him on Twitter. Here's how they expressed their joy over the internet:

With 269,000 downloads sold and 217.1 million streams accumulated globally from July 14 through July 20, 2023, SEVEN (Feat. Latto) debuted atop the Billboard Global 200 on July 29, 2023. This barely beats Miley Cyrus's Flowers (the week of February 4, 2023) for the most successful week for a single by a solo artist since the chart's its creation.

SEVEN (Feat. Latto) also achieved the second-highest total streaming week ever, behind only BTS' 2021 summer hit and Grammy-nominated track Butter, which racked up 289.2 million streams during the week of June 5, 2021.

In the meantime, all BTS seven members enlisted in the South Korean armed forces as of December 12, 2023, to fulfill their obligation towards their nation. BTS member Kim Seokjin, aka Jin, is reported to come back from the military in June 2024, followed by Jung Hoseok, aka J-Hope, in October 2024.

In addition, Kim Namjoon, aka RM, Kim Taehyung, aka V, Jungkook, Jimin, and Min Yoongi, aka SUGA, are scheduled to be discharged from their military service in June 2025.