Even after almost a year of its release, BTS' Jimin's FACE album continues to achieve new heights in the music industry. The idol recently made headlines after one of the album’s songs, Like Crazy ranked in first position on the Deezer worldwide chart. This feat made the BTS star the first and only Korean artist to rise to the top of the table, as per X user @JiminGlobal.

After the news surfaced online, hashtags like 'HISTORY MAKER JIMIN,' 'RECORD MAKER,' and more began trending on Twitter, Fans took to social media to congratulate the artist on his feat as they hailed his hit track Like Crazy.

Jimin's Like Crazy becomes the first song by a K-Pop act to top the Deezer Worldwide chart

The Deezer Worldwide Chart is a music chart that ranks the most popular songs across the globe based on streaming data from the Deezer music streaming platform. It provides insight into current trends and preferences in music consumption worldwide.

The chart is updated regularly and reflects the popularity of songs among Deezer users across the globe. It serves as a valuable resource for both music enthusiasts and industry professionals to track the global impact and reach of various songs and artists.

On February 18, fans learned that Like Crazy had achieved another remarkable feat. As part of the idol's solo debut album, FACE, which released on March 24, 2023, this track has transcended international borders. It topped the Billboard Hot 100 Chart and the Spotify Global Chart as well.

The song recently rose to the top of the Deezer Worldwide Chart, making the idol the first K-act to achieve this feat. Fans were also over the moon about the news as the track ranked in first place about 11 months after its release.

Fans were extremely proud of their "king's queen," Like Crazy, and took to Twitter to react to the news. They hailed the track as the "most successful song ever" and congratulated the idol on his most recent achievement.

While other K-pop acts have featured on the Deezer Worldwide Chart in the past, Jimin is the first K-act to top the chart. Some of the highest-ranking tracks by K-pop acts on the Deezer Worldwide Chart include:

#1 Like Crazy - Jimin

#2 ON (feat. Sia) - BTS

#2 Dynamite - BTS

#2 Permission to Dance - BTS

#3 Butter - BTS

#4 Seven - Jungkook

#4 How You Like That - BLACKPINK

The idol's latest feat demonstrates his popularity and the support he enjoys from his fans globally. It also indicates that the album has resonated with listeners, attracting widespread attention and engagement.