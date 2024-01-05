“Success comes in many forms”: Fans celebrate as BTS’ V's Layover’s tracks selected as few of the best songs of 2023 across multiple music platforms

BTS' V has hit the distinction mark with his debut solo album, Layover, as more accomplishments keep coming in. On December 5, 2023, it was made official that songs from the album have succeeded to top some of the biggest music platforms in the world. It cemented the BTS star's single-handed dominance over the global music canopy.

The music platforms included some of the biggest names like Apple Music, Consequence magazine, Billboard, Deezer, Amazon, and Rolling Stone. Varied tracks surpassed different records on various platforms, reaffirming Layover as one of the best albums 2023.

Fans were elated at the thought of this accomplishment and couldn't be prouder of their beloved singer. Considering this multi-faceted achievement, one of the fans on X even tweeted about the singer's success as an artist who comforts and heals listeners.

"A timeless and skipless album indeed," BTS' V's Layover gets recognized as one of the top hits of 2023 by major music platforms and more

Even during his absence, BTS' V has been climbing the pinnacles of success in various forms. His recent solo project, Layover, is a hit with fans but and gets a big thumbs up from critics. The positive reviews and reception have earned him top spots on multiple international lists.

Deezer app, a big player in music streaming, liked Love Me Again so much that they named it one of the "Best 2023 Pop Songs" and recognized it among the "Biggest Hits of 2023 Globally."

Consequence of Sound, a magazine based in New York, included Slow Dancing in its exclusive list of the "200 Best Songs of 2023." They also named Love Me Again the most romantic single in their "2023 K-pop Yearbook."

Apple Music, one of the biggest names in music streaming, added Slow Dancing to its carefully chosen list of the "100 Best Songs of 2023." Rainy Days, the second song on the album, landed the top spot among solo songs on Rolling Stone's respected "100 Best Songs of 2023" list.

Amazon Music crowned the piano version of Slow Dancing in its "Best of 2023: K-pop" list. Finally, the entire album, Layover, snagged a sweet spot at #2 on "Billboard's Best K-pop Album of 2023" list. This feat is not just a huge win for V but also a recognition of the album's quality and place among the best.

The news of V's solo album Layover conquering the global music scene has set ARMYs into a frenzy. Fans worldwide have taken to social media to express their excitement and celebrate the triumph of V's musical journey. Below are some of the fan celebrations on X.

Reviews from Rolling Stone, Time Out, and Billboard clarify that Layover is an album that will remain a timeless masterpiece.

This recognition proves that V's Layover isn't merely an album. In musical words, it is a symphony of critical acclaim, as evident from the chorus of praises sung by the industry heavyweights. From the global allure of Love Me Again to the elegance of Slow Dancing and the emotive resonance of Rainy Days, each track told a story that captured the fans and official music streaming platforms. With his solo album, V has proved he is an artist with soul and a force to reckon with.