“A real artist behavior”: Fans ecstatic as BTS' Kim Taehyung's Layover becomes longest charting album by K-pop soloist on Billboard 200 in 2023

BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung is all over social media as Layover has become the longest-charting album by a K-pop solo artist on U.S. Billboard 200 in 2023. The Winter Bear singer made his solo debut on September 8 with the Jazz and R&B album which took international music charts and received love from millions of fans worldwide.

Starting the year with a bang, on January 1, Kim Taehyung’s album extended its own record of spending the longest time charting on Billboard 200. This has delighted many fans and they took to the internet to celebrate this big win.

A fan on the X said, “A real artist behavior”.

“Made for the arts AND the charts”: Fans react as Kim Taehyung’s Layover becomes the longest charting album on Billboard 200 in 2023

On September 17, Layover reached the second spot on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart tying with his fellow group members Suga and Jimin solo albums as the highest charting albums by a K-pop soloist in the history of Billboard 200. Previously, Indigo by the BTS leader held the title.

Then, on December 4, 2023, Layover broke its tie with RM's Indigo as the longest-charting K-pop album by a solo act which was seven non-sequential weeks and setting an unprecedented record for 2023.

Fans even highlighted that Kim Taehyung did not visit the United States to promote the album. This probably demonstrates his enormous impact on the audience in the West.

Fans and listeners showered the album with praise on social media to share their thoughts. Here are some reactions.

Layover consists of two hit pre-releases "Rainy Days" and "Love Me Again," the title track "Slow Dancing," and the B-side tracks "For Us" and "Blue." In November 2023, all the songs from the jazz album surpassed 50 million streams on Spotify, becoming the fastest album by a K-pop solo star to achieve this feat.

BTS’ V and UMI’s Wherever You Are

On December 30, Kim Taehyung marked his 28th birthday anniversary and dropped the highly awaited collaboration song "wherever you are" with American singer UMI. He is currently serving in the military as he began his basic training on December 11 alongside RM.

Intending to gift a soulful song to fans, V requested UMI to release it on his birthday (December 30) as he would be in the military.