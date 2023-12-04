"We love you Taehyung": Fans enthralled as BTS V becomes the first K-pop and K-soloist to have the longest charting album in history on Billboard 200

With his debut solo album, Layover, BTS' V, aka Kim Taehyung, has created history in the K-pop industry by debuting on the renowned Billboard 200 for eight consecutive weeks as of December 4, 2023.

Layover has been generating buzz and garnering views and streams since its worldwide release on September 8. The singer has now become the first solo K-pop artist and Korean soloist to stay on the Billboard 200 for eight weeks running.

Fans are thus lavishing praise on the Love Me Again singer-songwriter for his latest victory, with one fan tweeting, "We love you" on Twitter (now X).

Further, the title tune of Taehyung's album, Slow Dancing, and the pre-release single, Love Me Again, have both risen on multiple music charts. Layover broke the record set by his BTS colleagues Jimin and SUGA for the highest-ranking Korean solo album on the list when it debuted at No. 2 on Billboard's Top 200 Albums chart in September 2023.

"Best K-pop albums": ARMYs rejoice as Taehyung's Layover breaks its tie with RM's Indigo to chart the longest on Billboard 200

Layover also breaks the tie with his bandmate and BTS' leader Kim Namjoon, or RM, to become a member of an elite club of Korean solo albums. RM, a member of BTS, accomplished this achievement first with his solo album Indigo, which, until now, had held the crown of the longest-charting album by a K-pop soloist on Billboard 200 for seven consecutive weeks. However, it's important to take into account that RM's charting weeks weren't sequential.

Previously, Layover made ripples on other charts as well, even after reaching the Billboard 200. The album held the No.18 place on the Top Album Sales list and the No.13 slot on Billboard's Top Current Album Sales chart during its seventh week of release as of November 5, 2023.

Thus, fans feel Kim Taehyung, aka V, has cemented his position in K-pop history by consistently putting on chart-topping performances and accomplishing a noteworthy achievement on the Billboard 200. Taehyung's solo career has been characterized by eight weeks of chart participation, securing his place as a significant player in the international music scene.

Fans showered praise on the singer-songwriter of the well-acclaimed solo album Layover breaking its tie with another masterpiece album Indigo by RM. They tweeted on X and lauded both albums as "Best K-pop albums" for leaving a lasting impact on the music realm for eternity.

Layover reached new heights due to its soulful tracks and lyrics, which were meticulously written and composed by Taehyung himself for over a year.

Rainy Days, an alternative pop and R&B song, is the first song of the album that has a sense of intimacy and familiarity enhanced by the rain, the gentle jazz music, and the sound of typing immediately after a weird phone alert. The second track of the album, Blue, is a throwback R&B tune that begins with a straightforward guitar line before swiftly blending drumming and sultry vocals.

It is followed by the third track, Love Me Again, which is another R&B tune that talks about how difficult it is to let go of loved ones after a heartbreak and how it feels to miss them. Slow Dancing, a romantic soul song with a straightforward jazz beat from the 1970s, comes next with lyrics that were characterized as being from a traditional love narrative, in which a partner is longing for another.

For Us, the EP's last track, is the most intriguing song that flaunts a pitched-up voice, emphasizing synth pads and bright piano, instantly bringing to mind soft-focus live performances from the 1970s.

In the meantime, Taehyung of BTS recently appeared on the latest episode of Running Man, which was aired on December 3, 2023. Naver News further reported that the episode earned a whopping 4.9% rating per minute, surpassing the viewership of every other South Korean show.