“Taekook-ing”: Fans excited as BTS’ Jungkook’s GOLDEN and V’s Layover get nominated for Favorite debut album at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024 

BTS' cherished duo, Taekook, has secured nominations for the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, and fans are brimming with pride. The group's youngest members have unmistakably demonstrated their individual prowess not only in the K-pop world but also on the global music stage. As the final members of BTS to venture into solo music, this nomination stands as a monumental achievement for both Jungkook and Taehyung.

Particularly noteworthy is the fact that they have both received nominations in the same category, making them the sole BTS members recognized in this specific category. The debut albums, GOLDEN by Jungkook and Layover by Taehyung, have both earned nominations in the category of "Favorite Debut Album." These nominations were officially announced on January 18, 2024.

"Attached to the hip," fans express adoration for BTS' beloved duo Taekook's nomination under the same category for the iHeartradio Music Awards

Since the revelation of the iHeart Awards 2024 nominees, K-pop enthusiasts find it hard to contain their excitement. The buzz stems from the simultaneous nomination of both BTS maknaes in a single category. Witnessing this duo, amid renowned global artists, nominated for their entire album is nothing short of a pride-inducing surprise for the ARMYs.

The youngest member, Jungkook, however, earned more than this. He secured nominations in four distinct categories:

1. Best Music Video (3D, Seven)

2. Favorite Album Debut (GOLDEN)

3. K-pop Artist of The Year

4. K-pop Song of The Year (Seven)

The dynamism of this youthful duo consistently captures the hearts of the ARMY. Their blend of playful antics and mature performances has maintained them in the global spotlight, establishing them as one of the world's most renowned duos.

These two youngest members of BTS have grown up together within the group, and their friendship has matured alongside their individual journeys. The bond between Taehyung and Jungkook extends beyond their roles in the group, evolving into a cherished companionship over the years.

A delightful conflict has emerged among fans as they navigate the task of allocating their votes to two people under the same category, limited to a hundred votes per day. This joyful dilemma is embraced with enthusiasm by the ARMY, who are eagerly investing efforts into the voting process, aiming to secure a victory for at least one of the Taekook duo.

Here's how they expressed delight towards the nomination of their beloved duo:

The other nominations apart from the above-mentioned ones, secured by the group and its members are:

Best Fan Army: BTS ARMY

Favorite On-screen: J-hope IN THE BOX

While both V and Jungkook are busy serving in the military, fans are busy voting for them to clinch awards even during their absence. Other K-pop artists that have received nominations for iHeartRadio Music Awards are SEVENTEEN, NewJeans, Stray Kids, FIFTY FIFTY, ATEEZ, etc.