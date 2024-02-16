Everything we know about Kanye West and Ty Dolla's 'Vultures 2' releasing next month

Kanye West and Ty Dolla's Vultures 1 dropped last Friday, and since its release, the album shot to the top of Apple Music's charts, becoming number 1 in more than 100 countries around the world.

On January 23, Kanye shared in a now-deleted Instagram post, that Vultures will be part of a three-album series. The release dates that Ye shared on social media are:

Vultures 1 (Released on Feb. 9)

Vultures 2 (Will be released on March 8)

Vultures 3 (Will be released on April 5)

Although the post was deleted from Ye's Instagram, Ty Dolla's repost of the same announcement is still up on his account.

Vultures 1 was released after multiple listening events that started in December last year, where Kanye previewed several tracks from the album. Once the album dropped, many tracks that were previewed at these events were replaced with a newer version or a different song entirely.

One of the most popular tracks that wasn't included in Vultures 1 was Ye's re-sampled version of Backstreet Boys' 1997 track Everybody, which in Kanye West's version featured Charlie Wilson singing the chorus.

The complete tracklist from Vultures 1 is provided below:

Stars

Keys to My Life

Paid

Talking

Back to Me

Hoodrat

Do It

Paperwork

Burn

Fuk Sumn

Vultures

Carnival

Beg Forgiveness

Good (Don't Die)

Problematic

King

Everything we know about Kanye West and Ty Dolla's Vultures 2, potential tracklist, and more

Once the album hit Spotify, Ye surpassed Taylor Swift on the platform's chart for the "Global Top Artists," leading to him receiving backlash from several upset Swifties.

Yesterday, Kanye West took to Instagram to address the backlash and provide clarity on some of the lyrics where he references Taylor Swift. In his statement, he revealed that Lil Wayne will feature on Vultures 2 and will also have a bar that addresses Travis Kelce.

The Lil Wayne feature isn't something new since this was previewed at a listening event and was also announced in the original tracklist for Vultures 1 that Ye shared on social media before it was deleted.

Some of the major songs left off from the album that dropped last Friday, include:

Everybody

River

Dead

Time Moving Slow

Lifestyle

Slide

Promotion

New Body

Gun To My Head

Unlock

A screenshot from a fan who reposted Kanye West's deleted Instagram post where he shared the original tracklist of 'Vultures 1' (Image via Instagram/@itsrikip_)

Potential tracklist for Vultures 2

Here are some of the tracks that were previewed at Kanye West's Vultures listening parties, reposted by fans on X (formerly Twitter), in speculation to be a part of the album's upcoming Vol 2.

Love, Love, Love (0:18 second clip)

Time Moving Slow (2:53 second clip)

Promotion (Feat. Future; 0:23 second clip)

New Body (Feat. Nicki Minaj)

A clip that finds Nicki talking about why she didn't clear New Body for Kanye West's Vultures 1. The full song can be found on YouTube.

Drunk (Feat. Kodak Black and Bad Bunny; 0:39 second clip)

Lifestyle (Feat. Lil Wayne; 1:42 second clip)

Slide (Feat. James Blake; 3:49 second clip)

Dead (Feat. Future and Lil Durk; 4:56 second clip)

Don't Kill The Party (Feat. Tyga; 2:51 second clip)

Ride or Die (Feat. Playboi Carti, Don Toliver, and Lil Durk; 0:21 second clip)

Take Off Your Dress (0:51 second clip)

River (Feat. Young Thug; 3:35 second clip)

Gun To My Head (Feat. Kid Cudi; 5:40 second clip)

Everybody (Feat. Charlie Wilson; 0:41 second clip)

Unlock

With the album scheduled to release in less than a month, fans are eagerly waiting to see what Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign decide to include in Vol. 2 of their "Vultures" series.

