Taylor Swift’s upcoming album ‘The Tortured Poets’: Release dates, where to pre- order, & all we know so far

The 66th Grammy Awards found Taylor Swift announcing the date and title of her highly anticipated 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.

During her Grammy acceptance speech for "Best Pop Vocal Album" for her 2022 album Midnights on February 4, Taylor Swift announced that The Tortured Poets Department would arrive on all streaming platforms on April 19, 2024.

Taylor began her speech by remarking on her 13th Grammy win and thanking the Recording Academy for reflecting the admiration of her fanbase. She went on the state:

"I wanna say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I've been keeping from you for the past two years which is that my brand new album comes out April 19. It's called The Tortured Poets Department, I'm gonna go post the cover, right now, backstage"

It appears that after two years of work, Taylor Swift is ready for The Tortured Poets Department to be delivered to fans in the next two months. Not long after her Grammy speech ended, Taylor took to social media to post a two-slide official album announcement.

"All’s fair in love and poetry... New album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Out April 19," her caption read.

Many fans appear to speculate that Taylor Swift's announcement, along with the second slide (a poem) from her social media posts, seemingly alludes to a deeply painful and introspective project, reflecting on her past relationships.

Everything you need to know about Taylor Swift's upcoming album

The Tortured Poets Department is Taylor's follow-up album to Midnight, which promises to deliver a somber album from the posts shared on the artist's social media accounts this past Monday.

The posts contained two slides that hinted at what her upcoming album promises to deliver. Her first slide was a black-and-white picture of Taylor Swift lying on her bed, photographed by Beth Garrabant.

The second slide is a supposed poem that explains her thought process over releasing the new project. The poem read,

"And so I enter into evidence / My Tarnished coat of arms / My muses, acquired like bruises / My Talismans and charms / The tick, tick, tick of love bombs / My veins of pitch black ink / All's fair in love and poetry... Sincerely, The Chairman of The Tortured Poets Department"

The link shared on her X (formerly Twitter) account directs fans to the artist's official website, where the album is currently listed for pre-sale.

Screenshot from Taylor Swift's official website showcasing the Vinyl pre-sale before 'The Tortured Poets Department' releases on April 19 (Image Via taylorswift.com)

While the tracklist hasn't yet been announced, Taylor appears to have added a bonus track titled The Manuscript, to the album's pre-sale. The additional track will be included in all album options (except the digital album).

Fans have the option to purchase The Tortured Poets Department as physical/digital copies, vinyls, and more. The entire pre-sale (including prices) is listed below:

The Tortured Poets Department Vinyl + Bonus Track "The Manuscript" ($34.99)

The Tortured Poets Department CD + Bonus Track "The Manuscript" ($12.99)

The Tortured Poets Department Cassette + Bonus Track "The Manuscript" ($19.99)

The Tortured Poets Department Standard Digital Album ($11.99)

Screenshot from Taylor Swift's official website showcasing all the artifacts from 'The Tortured Poets Department' currently live for pre-sale (Image Via taylorswift.com)

This spontaneous declaration left Taylor Swift's fans electrified and eager for what the pop star has in store, this coming April.

"manifesting a Lana Del Rey feature": Fans react to Taylor Swift announcing her new album 'The Tortured Poets Department'

Fans took to X to share their appreciation for the artist and excitement over her upcoming album by commenting on Taylor's announcement post.

One fan shared how they were expecting a Lana Del Rey feature on the new project, sharing a picture of both artists seated next to each other at the 66th Grammy Awards show.

More fan reactions followed, expressing their anticipation over Taylor's 11th studio album, highlighting their excitement over the project.

One fan appeared to express her delight with the news, highlighting how Taylor always manages to surprise her fans stating:

"You surprise us and feed us SO well".

Several fans shared their reactions to Taylor's acceptance speech, with one user even highlighting her marketing skills in using the biggest stage in music to announce her upcoming album.

Many fans have noted that the album's title is very similar to the Whatsapp group her ex (Joe Alwyn) claimed he was a part of, titled "The Tortured Man Club". Swifties believe that the new album could allegedly be about her former relationship with the British actor.

Taylor Swift's announcement on social media garnered significant attention, with her Instagram and X posts, getting over 13 million likes and 75 million views (respectively) in less than a day since the announcement.

Fan speculations and excitement are at an all-time high as they await further information about the upcoming project that drops on April 19, which is also celebrated as "Poetry & The Creative Mind Day".