Lana Del Rey’s look for Grammys 2024 red carpet draws heat: “Wednesday Adams did it first”

Lana Del Rey strutted the red carpet for the Grammys 2024 awards night on February 4, 2024. The music sensation pulled off an all-black look for the occasion.

The Summertime Sadness singer's appearance on the Grammys 2024 red carpet, which was held at Crypto.com Arena in LA, garnered much attention from netizens with fans seemingly being unimpressed with her look for the event. One of them even compared her to Wednesday Addams commenting:

“Wednesday Adams did it first”

Many more reactions from fans and other fashion enthusiasts were recorded on social media platforms.

More details about Lana Del Rey’s look for Grammys 2024

At Los Angeles's Crypto.com Arena on February 4, the Young and beautiful songstress walked the red carpet in a semi-sheer, velvet-flower-adorned minidress. The dress had full, puffy sleeves and a floor-sweeping length. Her dress was tailored by fashion designer Sugar Ferrini, and her look was styled by renowned stylist Molly Dickson.

Del Rey accessorized it using an abundance of bows, including a big silky bow in her hair and pointed black stilettos adorned with bows on the front.

Her big white diamond dangle earrings from Fred Leighton Jewels were the perfect accessory to her all-black ensemble, adding a touch of understated sparkle.

The artist wore her signature blown-out hairstyle and jet-black cat eyeliner for a glamorous look. Her makeup was done by Etienne Ortega, while Yoko Sakakura did her nails.

The artist also added her own style to the hair bow trend that has been seen on many red carpet attendees this awards season by accessorizing her hair with a large satin bow. For those who are familiar with Del Rey's style, the black bow is a fantastic complement to her hair and outfit.

Taylor Swift, a close friend of hers, accompanied her on the red carpet.

Fans and other netizens seemed somewhat disappointed with Lana Del Rey’s outfit for the Grammys 2024. Some of them compared her look to that of a nun, and many commented that the artist must fire her stylist right away.

There were many others who compared her look to Wednesday Addams and even called her “Wednesday del rey.” While some fans even said that her look resembled some of Billie Eilish’s previous ones. However, many appreciated her pre-Grammy gala look over her Grammys 2024 ensemble. Some netizens even shared that she looked like a 60-year-old in her outfit. While one fan remarked fan remarked:

“I feel like the bangs are a little long, but besides that she looks great.”

Not all of them were critical of Lana’s black appearance; some of them praised her subtle look for the awards night. Some said she looked “fantastic,” while others called her “cute.” One fan admired her look and said,

“Lana is unique, everything she wears has a whole concept behind.”

At the pre-Grammy dinner at the Beverly Hilton on February 3, Lana Del Rey sported yet another all-black ensemble—a flowy dress and a choker accessory in the same shade.