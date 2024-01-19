Fans swoon over Lana Del Ray’s look for the latest Skims campaign: “My dream Collab” 

Lana Del Rey's year is in full swing with the latest Skims campaign. Her music, a constant presence since "Video Games," continues to captivate audiences worldwide. Even Kylie Jenner recently used her song "Let the Light In" for a TikTok launch, emphasizing Lana's enduring influence. Headlining Coachella alongside Doja Cat and Tyler the Creator this summer, Lana's star continues to rise. The return of indie sleaze and the lasting attraction of the sad-girl style make her brand more relevant than ever.

Lana Del Rey achieved a new milestone after collaborating with Skims, Kim Kardashian's well-known shapewear collection. Skims has an affinity for illustrating emerging stars and iconic personalities at the height of their popularity, and this advertisement is no different.

British photographer Nadia Lee Cohen captured the campaign's imagery, showcasing Lana in Skims' everyday essentials, including the best-selling Fits Everybody bodysuit, heart-print Sleep set, the all-new Woven Shine dress, and more. With over 29 limited-edition Valentine's Day collections, Skims expands its offerings this year. The collection becomes available on the Skims website and select retailers starting Jan. 23.

Fans swoon over Lana Del Ray’s look for the latest Skims campaign (Image via Instagram/@skims)

In one captivating photo, Lana Del Rey reclines in velvet pink opera gloves and a lace nightgown, surrounded by two white cats, embracing her identity as a proud cat lady. As soon as the images appeared on social media, fans loved Lana Del Ray’s look for the latest Skims campaign and exclaimed, "My dream Collab."

Lana Del Rey expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "I've been a big fan of Skims since the beginning, so being featured in their Valentine’s campaign is so exciting." She further praised the collection's aesthetic appeal, describing it as "pretty and dreamy."

Her collaboration with Nadia Lee Cohen on the creative aspect was enjoyable and fruitful. Del Rey's fans wholeheartedly embraced the Skims collection, with comments like "Can we buy these as posters omggg," "actually speechless, skims own valentine's," "So coquette," "Queen of the universe," "So beautiful," and "I will never be the same again." The collection truly struck a chord with her devoted fanbase.

The Skims campaign, launched on January 18, draws inspiration from Lana Del Rey's signature blend of retro glamour and Old Hollywood charm. Captured by artist Nadia Lee Cohen, the photos feature Lana in various chintzy settings, adorned in flirty lingerie. Del Rey's collaboration with Skims represents a dream come true for both her and her adoring fans.

Lana Del Rey's pairing with Skims campaign for their Valentine's Day commercial is a turning event in her career. Her distinct style and ageless attractiveness continue to fascinate audiences, and her collaboration with Skims has left fans enamored with the collection's ethereal look. Lana Del Rey's influence is still as strong as ever, and her collaboration with Skims has only cemented her place as a cultural legend.