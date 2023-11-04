SKIMS x Swarovski collaboration: Where to get, release date, and more details explored

The SKIMS x Swarovski collaboration introduced a dazzling collection of ready-to-wear garments, intimates, and body jewelry. Kim Kardashian's SKIMS continues to make waves in the fashion industry, this time partnering with Swarovski to present an exclusive range that brings a touch of glamor to everyday dressing.

The collection includes dresses, sleek bodysuits, body jewelry, chokers, necklaces, and bracelets, available in natural body-toned hues and classic black.

Giovanna Engelbert, the creative director at Swarovski, expressed her excitement about this first-ever collaboration with SKIMS, emphasizing that the collection is a celebration of the body and of strong, independent women.

The SKIMS x Swarovski collaboration is set to launch on November 7, and will be available globally at Swarovski’s Fifth Avenue flagship store and online at SKIMS. The limited edition collection, adorned with opulent Swarovski crystals, brings a new level of elegance and sophistication to the SKIMS line.

SKIMS x Swarovski collaboration is a splendid fusion of SKIMS' innovative designs and Swarovski's detailing

The SKIMS x Swarovski collaboration offers ready-to-wear garments like dresses and sleek bodysuits that effortlessly combine comfort with luxury. It extends to intimates, embracing natural body-toned hues and classic black, aligning perfectly with the trends in the intimate fashion industry.

The SKIMS x Swarovski collaboration also includes an array of body jewelry, chokers, necklaces, and bracelets, each piece meticulously crafted to celebrate individual creativity.

A dream Collaboration

Giovanna Engelbert shared that collaborating with SKIMS has been a dream, aiming to further the art of self-expression. Kim Kardashian echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the desire to infuse daily dressing with more glamor.

SKIMS x Swarovski collaboration (Image via instagram/@kimkardashian)

In 2019, Kim Kardashian West, an entrepreneur and television personality, launched SKIMS, positioning it as a brand focused on transforming the landscape of shapewear and loungewear. Prioritizing inclusivity, SKIMS provides an extensive selection of sizes and hues, ensuring that diverse body shapes and complexions are represented and celebrated.

As time has progressed, the brand has broadened its repertoire to encompass an assortment of intimate apparel, comfortable loungewear, and, more recently, a line of men's underwear.

SKIMS' dedication to delivering products characterized by superior quality, ultimate comfort, and fashionable style has swiftly garnered it a loyal following and widespread acclaim among shoppers.

On the other hand, Swarovski, established in 1895 by Daniel Swarovski in Austria, has been synonymous with precision-cut crystal and related luxury products for over a century.

The brand's craftsmanship and innovation in cutting crystals led to collaborations with fashion houses, designers, and Hollywood productions. Swarovski's product range has expanded over time to include jewelry, accessories, decorative items, and lighting.

Known for its commitment to sustainability and philanthropy, Swarovski continues to meld tradition and innovation, maintaining its esteemed position in the world of luxury and fashion.

Set to release on November 7, the SKIMS x Swarovski collaboration promises to bring glamor and elegance to everyday dressing. Available at Swarovski’s Fifth Avenue store and online at SKIMS, it stands as a celebration of the body and individual creativity, waiting to be embraced by fashion enthusiasts globally.