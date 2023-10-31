Fans swoon over Nick Bosa's look for Skims Men: "I licked my phone screen"

Nick Bosa's look for Skims Men campaign has captured the attention and imagination of fans everywhere. Kim Kardashian's SKIMS label, after achieving a $4 billion USD valuation earlier this year, has ventured into menswear.

The collection, introduced on October 26, features prominent athletes such as Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr., Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and notably, San Francisco 49ers' Nick Bosa.

Kim Kardashian, in her quest to expand her clothing empire, has seamlessly transitioned from the Boyfriend Collection in 2020 to launching Skims Men's. This new line, comprising socks, underwear, and T-shirts, answers the high demand for men's wear within her brand.

With Nick Bosa and other athletes at the forefront, Skims Men's is poised for a significant impact.

Fans were quick to voice their excitement, particularly over Nick Bosa's look in the campaign. Social media erupted with comments such as "I licked my phone screen," showcasing fans' unbridled enthusiasm and appreciation for the campaign visuals.

The fans' reactions were both lively and telling, with comments like "I think I'm into football now," "Oh hiiiiiiiiiiiiii Nick," and "Thank you Kimberley for your service" dominating social media.

Nick Bosa in the latest Skims Men campaign has successfully brought new eyes to the brand, with even those unfamiliar with the athlete asking, "who is this?".

Statements such as "Sigh, Guess I am going back to the gym tonight" highlight the campaign's ability to inspire and resonate with the audience.

These comments prove the campaign's influence, underscoring the importance of aligning with figures such as Bosa to elevate the collection's allure.

Skims co-founder Jens Grede expressed his surprise at the number of men, particularly athletes, who were drawn to the brand. The participation of Bosa, Neymar, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander positions Skims Men's as an athletic brand right from its inception.

Kardashian expressed her excitement about featuring idols from different sports in the campaign, referring to it as a surreal experience.

The Rise of SKIMS

Founded four years ago, SKIMS, with its ambitious pursuit of global acclaim, has seen exponential growth. Kardashian's brand has risen to prominence for its innovative and inclusive approach to shapewear and comfortable clothing.

Nick Bosa in the latest Skims Men campaign represents a harmonious blend of fashion and athleticism.

His involvement has not only sparked interest but also elevated the brand's image by connecting it with physical fitness and sports excellence. This clever alignment to SKIMS' strategic approach to marketing and expansion, demonstrates that the brand understands and caters to its diverse audience seamlessly.