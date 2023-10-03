Who is starring in the Skims’ “Best Of Skims” campaign? Everything to know as brand launches new line

The "Best Of Skims" campaign is a spectacular embodiment of timeless legends with contemporary icons. With the influence of Kim Kardashian, the visionary behind SKIMS, the stage is set with stars such as Kim Cattrall, Hari Nef, Lana Condor, Coco Jones, and Nelly Furtado.

Each of these luminaries, from varying backgrounds and eras, has come together to present a collection that promises to be as diverse as it is unforgettable. As the fashion world watches with bated breath, the ensemble is set to unveil their personal favorites from this collection.

The anticipation is palpable, with fans eager to access the collection, which will soon be available on SKIMS' official platform.

Best Of Skims launches a new line

Expand Tweet

The campaign proudly flaunts a melange of renowned names. Each iconic woman was given the task of selecting their favorite SKIMS attire that amplifies their confidence.

And the results are really amazing. A rich collection featuring the Seamless Sculpt Bodysuit, Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress, Cotton Collection, and the Fits Everybody Collection. Kim Cattrall, the face of "Sex and the City," elegantly drapes herself in the Soft Lounge Long Sleeve Dress, casting a spell in the shade of Onyx.

Meanwhile, model and actress Hari Nef captivates in the Cotton Rib Plunge Bralette, complemented by the Mid Rise Brief in a serene Bone hue.

Personal Picks and Echoes

Emerging R&B sensation, Coco Jones, encapsulated the ethos of the "Best Of Skims" campaign, speaking about the Fits Everybody collection's comfort. She was particularly drawn to the Fits Everybody Bandeau and Cheeky Brief in Coco and the Seamless Sculpt Bodysuit in Jasper.

Lana Condor, known for her role in "To All the Boys," found a personal connection with the Cotton Jersey T-Shirt and cheekily paired it with the Cheeky Tanga in Bone.

“Best Of Skims” campaign (Image via Instagram/@kimkardashian)

Nelly Furtado's admiration for the SKIMS Sculpting Mid Thigh Bodysuit resonated, as she praised its fabric and versatility for both professional and casual settings.

Some of the price ranges of the Skims collection include,

Thong bodysuit: ₹6,150

Brief bodysuit: ₹6,150

Mid thigh short: ₹3,250

High-waisted thong: ₹3,100

Strapless shortie bodysuit: ₹6,500

As the official website states,

"Skims is a solutions oriented brand creating the next generation of underwear, loungewear and shapewear."

History: A glimpse into the "Best Of Skims" Campaign

Expand Tweet

The SKIMS brand, a brainchild of Kim Kardashian and Jens Grede, is celebrated for its cutting-edge campaigns, often spotlighting contemporary icons, be it the sensational SZA or the cast from the trending "White Lotus."

The recent campaign reaffirms this tradition. Kim Cattrall's iconic role in "Sex and the City" coupled with her brief yet impactful appearance in "And Just Like That" rekindled her fandom.

Hari Nef's role in Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" and Coco Jones's rise in the R&B arena further emphasize the SKIMS ethos of "empowerment and individual confidence."

Expand Tweet

The "Best Of Skims" campaign is not merely a fashion endeavor; it's a tribute to timeless elegance, confidence, and empowerment, weaving together icons from different walks of life.

As these legendary women don the pieces, they embody the essence of the brand, reminding the world of the power of individuality and the magic that happens when eras collide in the realm of fashion.