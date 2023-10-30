Skims debut Men collection: Where to get, price, and more details explored

A few days ago, Kim Kardashian revealed that her highly profitable line of underwear and shapewear, Skims, will soon be expanding into the male market. Therefore, the first men's collection from the brand, which included cotton and performance-based underwear, t-shirts, tank tops, and socks, finally arrived for purchase.

On October 26th, 2023, the Skims Men’s collection was dropped for sale. The complete men’s range is currently available via the online stores of the label. The price for this range varies from $16 to $54.

Skims Men’s collection is designed in muted and pastel tones

This debut men's intimates range is centered around fabric and fit, just like the company's other selections for women. There are three different varieties available: "cotton," which is a mid-weight base layer that advertises to never lose its shape; "stretch," which is a silky-smooth, slim-fit blend material intended to embrace and support the body; and "sport," which is gently compressible and moisture-wicking sports undies.

This inclusive debut collection will be offered in sizes ranging from XS to 5XL. These clothing pieces are presented in various color options, including Obsidian, Gunmetal, Cocoa, Chalk, Desert, Stone, Heather, Onyx, and Light Heather Grey.

In the press release for the campaign, Kim Kardashian made a statement in which she said that the growth into men's style is evidence of how significantly her shapewear label has "evolved" since the firm was first established in 2019.

In the statement that was distributed to the media, Kim Kardashian stated that:

"The expansion into the menswear space is a major milestone for the brand, and a testament to SKIMS’ commitment to providing solutions for everybody,"

She further added:

"To have an icon like Neymar Jr be the face of our launch campaign, along with NBA All-Star, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and NFL’s top Defensive Player Nick Bosa, I think speaks volumes to the way SKIMS has evolved into becoming a brand that can provide comfort for all audiences, not just for women."

The Brazilian soccer star Neymar Jr., the American football lineman for the San Francisco 49ers Nick Bosa, and the Oklahoma City Thunder point player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are the faces of the latest menswear launch. The athletes sported gray, green, white, and black Skims tanks and briefs to show off their impressive, muscular builds in the launch campaign.

When asked by WSJ about the label's recent collaboration with professional athletes, Skims founder and CEO Jens Grede commented:

"If you really want to communicate with hundreds of thousands of men, sports is the platform to do it,"

Don’t miss out on the newly launched Men's collection, which is easily accessible via the aforementioned website.

The Skims label began operations in 2019. This label was started by Kim Kardashian and Swedish entrepreneur Jens Grede. Their inaugural launch sold like hotcakes, making a profit of around $2 million in just 10 minutes after launch. This incredibly successful rollout paved the way for continued growth for the brand.

Kim Kardashian disclosed that she came up with the idea for the brand because she was unable to find suitable yet cozy shapewear that complemented her shape. Therefore, it offers a wide range of sizes, from XXS to 6XL, in an effort to appeal to the widest possible audience.

In July 2023, after receiving $270 million in investment, Kim's label was valued at around $4 billion. It has been speculated that an initial public offering may be forthcoming.