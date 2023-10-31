Neymar Jr.'s look for the latest Skims Men campaign has set the internet ablaze with admiration and approval. The collaboration began when Kim Kardashian first met Neymar Jr. in Japan, a trip inspired by her son Saint's passion for soccer.

From Women's Underwear to Men's Apparel, Kim’s Skims brand, initially focused on women's underwear when it launched in 2019. Since then, it has expanded to menswear, and Neymar was a natural choice for its inaugural campaign.

She acknowledged his significant influence on sports and culture, aligning perfectly with Skims' powerful and empowering ethos.

Fans appreciate Neymar Jr.'s look for the latest Skims Men campaign: "This man is so fine" (Image via Instagram/@kimkardashian)

Fans immediately took to social media to express their admiration for the campaign featuring Neymar, with comments like "This man is so fine" flooding the internet.

Kardashian, already a soccer enthusiast, didn't need much convincing about Neymar’s iconic status in the sport.

The excitement and adoration from Skims' fans were palpable in their comments.Expressions like "Success", "Ney boy", "MY LORDDDDD", "Nice", "Thank you Kim!!!", and "Neymar, the best of the world!" echoed across social media.

These comments underline the importance of the player's presence, boosting the collection's visibility and appeal.

Comments such as "Does it come with the man" and "Keep'em coming, Kim!" reflect how Neymar's participation has not only amplified the brand but also enhanced his own image as a fashion and sports icon.

Skims Men: A new frontier

The Skims Men line, although having a precursor in the unisex ‘Boyfriend Collection’ of 2020, marks the first standalone men’s collection, offering a wide range of sizes and ensuring inclusivity.

Kardashian and her team meticulously crafted the fabrics and designs, spending years to perfect the collection.

Neymar's journey in fashion

Neymar has always harbored a keen interest in fashion. His journey from dreaming of stylish clothes as a child to actively participating in fashion weeks after joining Paris Saint Germain speaks volumes about his transformation.

Neymar Jr. in the latest Skims Men campaign (Image via Instagram/@kimkardashian)

He considers his attire as a reflection of his spirit and believes that public perception is often tied to one's sense of style. His association with the Skims Men campaign resonates with the path carved by icons like David Beckham, who seamlessly blended football and fashion.

Neymar admires Beckham’s elegance on and off the pitch. This collaboration speaks of sports, culture, and fashion, and with Neymar at the helm, it signifies a promising new era for Skims Men.