Fans ridicule Billie Eilish’s look for the 2024 Golden Globes Awards: “That’s a bad fit”

On Sunday, January 7, 2024, Billie Eilish made a distinctive appearance on the 81st Golden Globes red carpet. Her unique outfit and look for the awards night made her a topic of conversation on social media. However, fans of the sensational singer and other social media users voiced their disapproval of her appearance on the red carpet.

To quote one of them:

There were other contradictory responses to her clothing that were posted on the internet.

Netizens seemed disappointed with Billie Eilish’s outfit for the 2024 Golden Globe Awards

Instead of Barbiecore, Billie Eilish rocked workwear with a playful twist at the 2024 Golden Globes. Because of her Willy Chavarria attire, which was evocative of a school uniform, the Bad Guy singer garnered a lot of interest. Billie wore a black blazer that was rectangular and oversized, and she paired it with a beige pleated skirt.

Eilish completed her ensemble by accessorizing with black Mary Jane shoes and Anita Ko jewelry. She complemented her appearance with a Peter Pan collar shirt that had light blue stripes and a black ribbon that was put on the shirt to finalize the entire look.

She revealed that her footwear was purchased at a thrift store and that the ribbon that she carried as an accessory was a present that she had received for her birthday.

When asked about her beige skirt, she provided the following statement to Entertainment Tonight:

"I just like that it looks like shorts, but it's a skirt."

However, the oversized outfit that Billie wore to the awards night was deemed somewhat unappealing by social media users. The poor fit of Billie's clothing was a topic of discussion among many.

She even gave off the impression of being "Uncle Fester," according to one of them. A number of people circulated blunt responses, stating that she needed to terminate her stylist immediately. There was one of them who referred to her attire as "big clown clothes," while another described it as weird. It appeared that many people were dissatisfied with her "granny fit" style.

There were others who made amusing comments about her, referring to her as a "Madonna duup" and claiming that she was channeling Doja Cat through her selection of clothing.

Not only did her outfit bother netizens, but so did how she styled her hair. A handful of them were critical of Billie Eilish's ponytail, which was too tight. Rather than pulling her hair back, they suggested that she should have let it down.

Not everyone on social media was critical of her appearance on the red carpet; rather, her followers appreciated her appearance. Many remarked that she is charming in whatever she chooses to wear, while others referred to her as "uniquely different."

At the star-studded gala that took place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Billie Eilish, accompanied by her brother Finneas O'Connell, took home the award for best original song for the Barbie, "What Was I Made For?"