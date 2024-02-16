“Shoutout Shilo, Shedeur” - $170M worth Lil Wayne hypes up Deion Sanders sons for being “out there” via latest interview

Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, the sons of Deion “Coach Prime" Sanders, are becoming two of college football's most talked-about names, both on and off the field.

Whether it's their draft prospects in 2025 or spending time on the ramp, these boys are becoming known outside the college football world as well.

Rapper Lil Wayne, who has a net worth of $170 million, recently gave a shout-out to Shedeur and Shilo Sanders during an episode of “Young Money Radio," featuring Deion Sanders. He also gave a shout to the Buffaloes' two-way star, Travis Hunter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“Shout out Shilo Shout out Shedeur Shout out Travis, out there doing their thing,” he said.

These three players are a key part of Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes side.

Shedeur Sanders is the Buffaloes quarterback and had a strong year, throwing 27 touchdowns. His brother Shilo Sanders is one of the strongest parts of the defense, recording 67 tackles in 2023.

Travis Hunter has the potential to be an exceptionally good player in two positions since he plays wide receiver on offense and cornerback on defense.

But it is not only on the field that they perform. All three of them have made headlines off the field as well. These include Travis Hunter's engagement with an expensive ring and the Sanders brothers' modeling for Louis Vuitton.

Also Read: "I need you to get out of my life": Deion Sanders once told son, Shilo, to leave Jackson State after his hilarious mimicry

What can Shilo, Shedeur, and Travis do in 2024?

2024 will be the final year of college football for Shedeur and Shilo before they declare for the NFL draft. Some people, including Father Deion, believe that Shedeur Sanders could be the number one pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Additionally, this may be Hunter's last year as well. He was not eligible for the draft last year, and if he repeats his form, he will be a highly sought-after prospect for any NFL team.

All three of these players will need to perform well to help the Buffaloes improve on their 4-win season last season. This may not be easy, as this will be Colorado's first year in the Big 12.

Also Read: WATCH: $4.7 NIL-valued Shedeur Sanders shares exclusive behind the scenes footage of his Gatorade commercial from Radio Row