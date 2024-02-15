WATCH: $4.7 NIL-valued Shedeur Sanders shares exclusive behind the scenes footage of his Gatorade commercial from Radio Row

At Super Bowl LVIII's Radio Row in Las Vegas, Shedeur Sanders joined an interview hosted by former NFL wide receiver Brice Butler for Sports Illustrated's 5th Quarter. Their discussion focused on Sanders' recent partnership with Gatorade. Sanders was the first college football athlete to sign an NIL deal with Gatorade.

Last month, Sanders enjoyed a trip to Paris for the Louis Vuitton Men's Fall-Winter collection show presented by Pharrell Williams. Now in LA, he's documented his experiences at the "Legendary Super Bowl Weekend X Gatorade" event on his YouTube channel.

Sanders unveiled his custom Gatorade bottle, featuring "Legendary" written on the side and "DT2" (Don't Touch 2) on top. In interviews, he explained the meaning behind "DT2": it's his jersey number and a personal motto derived from getting tagged on the field last year.

"The Gatorade experience is amazing," he said. "They made this whole bottle like within 5 minutes, ‘Legendary’, and we got the ‘DT2 (don't touch 2)’ that's for the old lineman; came up with it cuz last year I got touched on the field… we just can't allow that another year.”

Since January 2022, Shedeur has been part of the Gatorade Athlete Roster. In November, he even sported unique, custom-designed cleats, switching from a white base with retro Gatorade green accents to the brand's iconic bright orange.

How rich is Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders?

At 22 years old, Shedeur reigns supreme as the No. 1-ranked college football athlete in terms of combined roster value and NIL earnings, boasting a whopping $4.7 million annual value according to On3.

Days before his recent birthday, Sanders added a brand-new Lamborghini Urus to his car collection, a prized possession worth around $250,000.

A busy Sanders has collaborations with SMAC Entertainment and Constance Schwartz-Morini, Topps, Beats by Dre, and Urban Outfitters.

He's also a long-term ambassador for the BRADY brand and even launched his own barbecue sauce.

Following the 2024 college football season, star quarterback Shedeur sets his sights on the NFL.

