"We didn't go to private school whole life": Shedeur Sanders gives sneak peek into Coach Prime's strict upbringing to humble his kids

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders recently shared his experiences dealing with off-field pressures. Being the son of the legendary football player and coach, Deion Sanders, and growing up in the shadow of such limelight brings its own set of pressures.

During an interview on Cam Newton’s “4th & 1” podcast, Shedeur discussed how Coach Prime shaped him, employing a blend of tough love and calculated experiences to ground him.

"But what is it like to carry the weight of a famous legacy?" Cam Newton asked Shedeur.

Shedeur’s response was fascinating; he said living in a big house for his whole life seemed normal until they moved away and realized how extraordinary it was.

“It's not really pressure because it's not really ... It's the same thing every year of your life,” Shedeur said.

“We grew up in a big house, nice, like 25,000 square feet, something very big. Football field, everything you could ask for. Arcade, basketball court, everything,” he said. “But then he (Deion) moved us across town to understand, just a humbling experience overall, just to understand to get that dog mentality.”

Shedeur said that he did not attend fancy schools to sense equality and that no one is above anyone else, regardless of legacy.

“We didn't go to private schools our whole life,” QB told Newton. “We went to charter schools. It's barely funded. So, it's like, that's where we get that grit factor. That's where we get, like, we all the same.”

Shedeur Sanders: One of the brightest star in the quarterback galaxy

Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes

Shedeur boldly asserted that he outshines his peers in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

"I’m biased, but I don’t see a quarterback that’s better than me.I don’t see a quarterback that went through as much adversity as me, that had four [offensive coordinators] in four years,” he said to Sports Illustrated on Friday.

"Coming from an HBCU, coming to a Power Five [program], having real pressure on me. A lot of people don’t understand, that’s a lot more adversity than you think just even being the son of Deion Sanders."

Last season, the Buffs quarterback passed for 3,230 yards, 27 touchdowns, and a 69.3% completion rate. He also scored four rushing touchdowns. Despite Colorado's varied results, Sanders remains steadfast as he enters his senior season, with the Buffaloes moving from the Pac-12 to the Big 12.

As Shedeur Sanders eyes the 2025 NFL Draft, he also asserts that he is the safest bet to become one of the best quarterbacks.

